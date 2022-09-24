Traffic and militia clash over Rio area with illegal trade worth R$ 1.5 million weekly

A war fought since Monday between militiamen and drug traffickers in communities of Quintino and Campinho, in the North Zone of Rio, has been spreading terror in the region. With the intense clashes, shops, schools, family clinics and even the Church of São Jorge had their activities suspended yesterday out of fear or by order of organized crime. Residents say the streets were empty in the afternoon. In the morning, bandits set fire to barricades at different points to prevent the police from reacting. At the center of this dispute is control over the sale of water and gas cylinders and the distribution of clandestine internet signal, in addition to charging a “security fee”: services that can earn up to BRL 1.5 million per week, according to police investigation.

The Church of São Jorge, in Quintino, suspended the masses that were scheduled for late afternoon and last night. According to Father Dirceu Rigo, the order to close the church came from drug dealers operating in the region. In the morning, on Clarimundo de Melo Street, the main street in the neighborhood, three buses were crossed on the road to block the passage of police cars, which arrived with sirens on and police officers with rifles leaning out of the windows. Panicked pedestrians sought shelter in shops and homes.

— All commerce is closed here; Faetec and family clinic as well. They (dealers) sent, and we closed the church. We called the police to find out how to proceed, as this had never happened. The policeman said that I had all the freedom, but that it would be wise to close. Would be better. Like every 23rd, we have three masses to celebrate São Jorge: 9 am, 5 pm and 7 pm. We gather more than two thousand faithful always. But today (yesterday) I was only able to pray the first one, even so, we heard shots — says the priest.

Conflagrated area Photo: Arte

fear spreads

Last night, although there were no records of further clashes, the climate of fear was still widespread. With empty streets and closed gas stations, bus lines that pass through Clarimundo de Melo have opted for alternative routes to avoid the area. Unaware, many faithful from São Jorge went to the church, where they found a notice on the door informing about the cancellation of masses.

With the clashes between the gangs intensified, the PM sent reinforcements to the region on Thursday. Agents from different battalions acted to try to put an end to the confrontation. The Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) focused on the forested area, where a suspect was killed yesterday. A pistol was seized from him.

— The situation is more complex than one might imagine: it is a very large area of ​​forest and a conflict that has lasted for a long time. The PM’s job, preliminarily, is to intervene in the conflict, to prevent one side from feeling comfortable attacking the other. The use of troops needs to be analyzed according to each one’s specialties,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, a spokesman for the PM, adding that last night “the ground was stabilized”.

Civil Police investigations reveal that men linked to the largest criminal faction in Rio have used Morro do Dezoito, in Quintino, as a sort of base to try to completely dominate Morro do Fubá, in Campinho, which a part of it is controlled by the militia. This conflict is part of a wider war that involves 12 communities in Quintino, Campinho, Praça Seca and Taquara and has been keeping residents out of their minds since May.

“The last shooting happened here about an hour ago. We have already heard of two churches that have closed in the region. We are hearing explosions and gunshots. Last night, there were people screaming and running amidst the gunfire. We’re terrified. There are people here feeling sick with all that is happening,” said a resident of Campinho, who asked not to be identified.

Eight of these favelas would already be in the hands of drug traffickers. The militia only fully controls the Favela da Chacrinha, in Praça Seca, but there it has the support of another drug faction, a rival to the one involved in the invasions. In addition to Morro do Fubá, Morro do Jordão, in Taquara, and Favela Bateau Mouche, in Praça Seca, are divided between enemy gangs, which leaves residents even more vulnerable.

dead american

The order for drug trafficking to invade the 12 communities, which were previously completely controlled by militiamen, came from drug traffickers Edgar Alves de Andrade, known as Doca, from Complexo da Penha, and Wilson Carlos Rabelo Quintanilha, known as Abelha, who are part of the faction’s leadership. criminal. They would have tasked four bandits with organizing the attacks.

This war has already killed at least one innocent. On August 9, American tourist Joseph Trey Thomas was hit by a stray bullet inside a friend’s house, on a street near Morro do Fubá. Three days later, he died in a hospital in the South Zone.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that 1,300 militiamen were arrested and that they are awaiting court decisions to carry out operations in communities, but that “constant actions to repress drug trafficking” have been triggered.