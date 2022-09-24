Treasury Direct: fixed rate returns rise again to 11.74% per year on a day of high global interest rates

Public bond rates operate higher this Friday afternoon (23), after a week of monetary policy decisions around the world.

In fixed-rate securities, rates rise by up to 15 basis points, whereas in inflation papers, rates advance by up to 13 basis points. The movement goes against what has been seen in recent days, when rates dropped sharply.

According to Igor Cavaca, manager at Warren Asset Management, this is due to market interpretations of monetary decisions, especially the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank), which has the potential to impact interest rates globally.

“The expectation of higher interest rates may affect economic variables and force the Brazilian Central Bank to maintain the current interest rate level for longer, given the signal to the market in its last communiqué”, highlights Cavaca.

The dollar also reinforced the movement in rates, after appreciation this Friday (23). At around 4:09 pm, the commercial dollar advanced 2.67%, quoted at R$5.2512.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, electoral polls show that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) opened up an advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), generating volatility in interest rates.

Read more:

• Fixed income: it’s time to extend deadlines; Bigger bet on prefixed rates is for later, says ASA manager

Within the Direct Treasury, the biggest increase was in the medium-term fixed rate bond. The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 11.61% at 15:32, up from the 11.46% seen on Thursday (22).

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 11.60% and 11.74%, respectively, higher than the 11.52% and 11.62% of the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates advanced between 8 and 13 basis points. Only the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rate remained stable.

The biggest real gain recorded was 5.78%, from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury.

See too:

Selic’s high cycle ends, but Fiagros dividends should remain high; how long will it last?

With the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, how much should a CDB pay for its return to be twice that of inflation?

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Friday afternoon (23):

UK

On the foreign scene, the United Kingdom announced this Friday (23) its new growth plan that includes the biggest package of tax cuts in generations. It is a ploy to try to stimulate the economy at a time when the country suffers from high inflation.

In a speech to Parliament today, the country’s finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, said that the 19% tax levied on companies will be maintained, instead of an increase to 25% as planned.

At the same time, the basic income tax rate will be reduced from 20% to 19% in April 2023 – a year earlier than planned – with 31 million people earning an average of £170 (about US$189) more per year. year.

According to calculations released today, the plan should cost around 45 billion pounds (US$ 50 billion) to the public coffers, which will be added to the 60 billion pounds (US$ 66.5 billion) related to the plans to help the accounts. energy plans announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss a few days ago.

This Friday, the country also set an ambitious target for a growth trend of 2.5%, guaranteeing sustainable financing for public services and improving the population’s living standards.

Election polls and Guedes

Nine days before the elections, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) increased his advantage over his opponents in the dispute for the Planalto Palace, according to a survey by Datafolha released yesterday (22).

According to the survey, carried out between the 20th and 22nd of September, Lula registered 47% of voting intentions – a positive oscillation of 2 percentage points in relation to the previous survey, released a week earlier.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, remained with 33%. The 14-point difference between the two is the biggest in a month.

Also in the political field, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said yesterday (22) that he was personally against the minimum wage for nursing. However, fearing the negative repercussion of the speech for the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he abandoned an interview he was recording with journalist Luís Ernesto Lacombe for the TV network.

At the time, according to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, the minister said that, “as a citizen”, he is against the floor, but he regretted it soon after. Therefore, he asked that the interview be interrupted and that it not be shown by the broadcaster.

Related