Truck driver aid: 3rd stage will be paid to more than 341 thousand drivers this Saturday | Economy

the payment of third batch of truck driver assistance will be made this Saturday (24) for 341,486 autonomous cargo carriers throughout Brazil.

Considering the three lots paid for, a total of 360,712 truck drivers received the so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro). The total volume of resources amounts to R$ 1.03 billion.

Carriers who receive the benefit this Saturday, in addition to being active in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), had transport operations registered with ANTT in 2022 or completed the self-declaration until the last 12th of September.

The credit is carried out in a digital social savings account automatically opened in the name of the beneficiary, with movement through the Caixa Tem application.

The truck driver allowance provides for a monthly payment of R$ 1,000 to beneficiaries, between August and December. Caixa started the payment on August 9 to more than 190 thousand beneficiaries.

The next processing of information by Dataprev to identify eligible candidates will take place in the period October 12th to 18th. Payment for the fourth batch will be on October 22nd.

Anyone who completes the self-declaration by 6:00 pm on October 10 (read more below) and meet the criteria will receive the next installments of the benefit. Check out the full payment schedule:

Truckers Benefit installments Deadline for sending data to ANTT or self-declaration Payday 1st and 2nd July, 22 august 9 1st and 2nd* August 15th to 29th september 6th 1st and 2nd* August 29 to September 12 September 24 3rd September 12th September 24 4th october 10th October, 22 5th November 14 November 26th 6th december 5th December 17th

Truck drivers who have questions about the payment of the benefit can call the Alô Trabalho Customer Service, at number 158. Information on the payment of installments can also be consulted at the Caixa ao Cidadão Service at number 111.

The deadline for autonomous cargo carriers to make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term and receive the fourth installment of the Truck Driver Benefit is October 10th.

The so-called Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) is being paid to autonomous cargo carriers to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices. A total of six installments of R$ 1 thousand are planned until December.

Truck drivers active in the RNTR-C, although without operations registered this year, must complete the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term, specific for the purpose of receiving the benefit, on the Emprega Brasil Portal or in the Digital Work Card application. ensure that they are able to carry out transport operations.

How to get a work permit?

are entitled to the benefit autonomous cargo carriers with the registration status “Active” in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C).

Professionals must have the Valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF .

. The monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they own.

The professionals will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to be entitled to the value.

Anyone with a registration status “pending” or “suspended” may regularize the registration at the National Land Transport Agency and qualify to be entitled to the aid.

The aid will be paid through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

Digital social savings have been in effect in the country since the payment of Emergency Aid – learn how to access Caixa Tem.

Amounts not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will be returned to the Federal Government.

Where does the money for the payment come from?

The benefit for truck drivers is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created an aid for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of truck drivers, the total amount released is R$ 5.4 billion.

How do I know if I’m eligible to receive it?

To consult the situation in the RNTRC, simply consult the ANTT website, at this link. The search can be done using information about the carrier, the location or the vehicle.

Carriers registered with the RNTRC can also update their registration data, such as address, contacts, links or specific information according to the category.

Requests to change registration data must be made through the RNTR-C Digital or in person, at service points accredited by ANTT (click here to consult).

Information on the results of processing and payments made can be consulted on the website https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-previdencia/pt-br/assuntos/beneficiocaminhoneiro.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

The BEM Trucker will not be paid in the following situations:

if the truck driver has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

in case the truck driver has his CPF linked to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or the reclusion allowance; or

if the truck driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

beneficiary with an indication of death in the Death Control System, or in the National Civil Registry Information System;

the benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the taxi driver assistance.

Is MEI Truck Driver included?

Yup. The MEI Truck Driver category may, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), receive the benefit.

The MEI Truck Driver category was created in December 2021, placing truck drivers in the list of professions that can formalize themselves as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and guarantee the social security, social and tax rights of the category.