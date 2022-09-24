TudoAzul offers up to 30% discount on ticket redemptions

O All blue is offering up to 30% discount on domestic airline ticket redemptions. The offer – exclusive to Clube TudoAzul subscribers – is valid until next Sunday (25).

discounts

  • Up to 30% discount – Clube TudoAzul subscribers 20,000;
  • Up to 20% discount – Clube TudoAzul 10,000 subscribers;
  • Up to 15% discount – Clube TudoAzul 5,000 subscribers;
  • Up to 12% off – Clube TudoAzul subscribers 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000.

periods

  • Redemption period: between 09/23/2022 to 09/25/2022;
  • Flight period: 01/02/2023 to 30/05/2023*.

Except in the period from 02/16/2023 to 02/27/2023, 04/05/2023 to 04/10/2023, 04/20/2023 to 04/21/2023, 04/23/2023 to 04/24/ 2023, 04/28/2023 to 04/29/2023 and 05/01/2023 to 05/02/2023.

How to participate

  1. Search for tickets by points on the Azul website;
  2. Make sure you are logged into your account and that your flight dates are eligible for the offer; and
  3. Check if the discount has been applied.

Rescue example

See below an example of redemption for those who are eligible for the 12% discount [assinantes do Clube 1.000, 2.000 e 3.000]. Note that the ticket that has a cost of 15,000 points each way, is leaving for 12,000 points, that is, a 12% discount.

Recife (REC) vs Rio de Janeiro (SDU)

Comment

As we always say in this type of campaign, this could be a good opportunity (if you are an eligible customer) to issue tickets on TudoAzul. As the discount can reach 30%, it is possible to save a good amount of points when issuing.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the TudoAzul website.


