Pleno.News – 1:42 pm | updated on 09/23/2022 14:10



Globo showed an image from Jornal da Record Photo: reproduction

On the night of this Thursday (22), viewers who were watching TV Globo’s programming got a “scare” when they saw a quick snippet of the show. Record Journal displayed after a call from National Journal. The “confusion” occurred because, instead of starting the Political Election Hour, after the highlights of the National Journalthe Record studio appeared.

The case was widely discussed on social media. Some users tried to explain the reason for the failure.

According to the website Hugo Gloss, the profile specialized in television, Criciúma Play, proposed to comment on what could have caused the error in the transmission. According to the profile, the electoral program has been broadcast by NDTV Record, an affiliate of Record TV. Therefore, the TV Globo affiliate tunes into another channel to be able to show the mandatory time for politicians. That way, someone could have pressed a button before the right moment, causing Record’s images to appear before the Globo affiliate started broadcasting the election time.

Broadcaster error causes Jornal da Record to be shown on Globo, at the time of Jornal Nacional.pic.twitter.com/3PJfwyfpFi — PAN (@forumpandlr) September 23, 2022

Read too1 Lula shares excerpts from an interview with Ratinho

two In Ratinho, Lula says he “doesn’t want to be president again”

3 Marisa Orth on Bolsonaro: “He turned my audience against me”

4 On TV, Jair Bolsonaro promises to reduce food prices

5 Zeca Pagodinho refuses photo with fan in the morning: ‘Sometime like this?’

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.