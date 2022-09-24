Ubisoft issues strong statement against exposed insider

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, Ubisoft issued harsh words against youtuber Dan Allen Gaming, who had his identity as a newly discovered insider on Twitter. The publisher said she was “demoralized” with the breach of the confidentiality agreement (NDA) and indicated that she would take measures “in accordance” with the dimension of the case.

After forgetting to change his social media accounts, Allen ended up being the name behind the profile “The Real Insider”, a figure known for leaking relevant information from the gamer industry. With that, the content creator was forced to step away from the internet, but not before posting a statement saying he was sorry.

Another crucial issue in this situation was the influencer’s attitude moments before this month’s Ubisoft Forward broadcast. That’s because he released details of all the upcoming games in the Assassin’s Creed series and “broke” Ubisoft’s expectations about the showcase.

Check out the publisher’s note below:

We regularly provide access and information about our games under NDA to trusted partners. When that trust is compromised or information is leaked by an individual, it is not only harmful and demoralizing for our teams, but it takes away an exciting moment of revelation and experience for our players. While we do not speak about an individual case, we do take these matters seriously and will manage accordingly.

Dan Allen remains away from social media. The apology can be accompanied via a recent video shared on YouTube.

Ubisoft is confirmed at BGS 2022

