UK announces tax cut package, tries to stave off recession

The UK on Friday announced its new growth plan that includes the biggest package of tax cuts in generations. It is a ploy to try to stimulate the economy at a time when the country is suffering from high inflation and is about to enter recession.

Annual inflation is currently at 9.9%, one of the highest rates since the 1980s, prompting the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point yesterday to 2.25. %, the highest level since 2008.

Estimates are that today’s plan will cost about 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) to the public coffers. This will be on top of another £60bn ($66.5bn) in aid plans for domestic energy bills announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss a few days ago.

In a speech to Parliament today, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that the 19% tax on companies will be maintained, instead of an increase to 25% as planned.

At the same time, the basic income tax rate will be reduced from 20% to 19% in April 2023 – a year earlier than planned – with 31 million people earning an average of £170 (about US$189) more per year. year.

growth target

The plan set the ambitious target for a 2.5% growth trend, ensuring sustainable funding for public services and improving the population’s living standards.

Kwarteng said in his speech that economic growth is not an academic term with no connection to the real world.

“That means more jobs, higher wages and more money to fund public services like schools. It won’t happen overnight, but the tax cuts and reforms I announced today – the biggest package in generations – send a clear signal that growth is our priority.”

In the coming weeks, the government will present more details of plans to accelerate digital infrastructure, reform trade regulations, increase housing supply, improve the immigration system, make childcare cheaper, improve agricultural productivity and support financial services.

Related