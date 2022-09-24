UN inquiry commission accuses Russia of Ukraine war crimes

During the investigations, 27 towns and villages were visited, and more than 150 victims were heard; ‘We were shocked by the large number of executions’, said the president of the organ

Russia accused of eating atrocities in Ukraine



The UN commission of inquiry accused the Russia this Friday, the 23rd, for war crimes in Ukraine. “On the basis of the evidence collected by the Commission, it was concluded that war crimes were committed in Ukraine,” said the president of that body, Erik Mose, during a first oral presentation before the UN Human Rights Council, in which he listed the bombings. civilians, numerous executions, torture and ill-treatment and sexual violence. In a video intervention, the representative of Ukraine, Anton Korinevich, described the presentation of the investigators as an “important milestone” for the establishment of responsibilities before the justice, and recalled that his country asks for the creation of a special court to try the crimes. Russians in Ukraine. The commission was created last March by the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate complaints about the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine.

The council then passed a new resolution in May asking the commission to specifically investigate the serious human rights violations committed by Russian troops in the Kiev, Chernigov, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. During its investigations in these four regions, the commission visited 27 towns and villages and questioned more than 150 victims and witnesses, explained Erik Mose. “We were shocked by the large number of executions in the regions we visited. The Commission is currently investigating these deaths in 16 cities and locations. We have received credible reports about more cases of executions, which we are documenting,” he explained. Common features on the bodies found were visible signs of executions, such as hands tied behind the back, gunshot wounds to the head or cuts to the neck. These direct accusations, far from the UN’s usual caution, were praised by many diplomats, while Russia left its bench empty. “His presentation prompts reflection on the scope and breadth of these atrocities and their lasting impact on the lives of tens or hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians, including children,” said British Ambassador Simon Manley.