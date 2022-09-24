Under-17 Men’s National Team called up for preparation in São Paulo

Coach Phelipe Leal called up 22 players for the third stage of preparation for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament
the technician of U17 Men’s National TeamPhelipe Leal, summoned 22 players this Friday (23) for the third stage of the team’s preparation for the South American Conmebol Tournament 2023, qualifying competition for the FIFA World Cup of the category.
The Brazilian delegation will be hosted in Cotia, at the São Paulo Futebol Clube Training Center, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, and will use the venue’s structure from October 3rd to 11th. Athletes perform on Monday, October 3rd. In addition to the training routine, Leal will lead the team in a training game, with an opponent yet to be defined.
Check the list of nominees:
goalkeepers:
Phillipe Gabriel – CR Vasco da Gama
Caio Barone – CR Flamengo
defenders:
Vitor Nunes – SE Palmeiras
Dayvisson – Athletico Paranaense
João Paulo Dalla Corte – SC Internacional
Isaac – Red Bull Bragantino
Sides:
Vitor Reis – Atletico Mineiro
Joao Pedro Chermont – Santos FC
Joao Henrique – Fluminense FC
Joao Victor – Santos FC
Midfielders:
Matheus Ferreira – CR Vasco da Gama
Bernardo Valim – Botafogo FR
Lucas Camilo – Gremio FPA
Guilherme Batista – Sao Paulo FC
Eduardo Anastácio – Athletico Paranaense
Riquelme – Fluminense FC
Attackers:
Rayan – CR Vasco da Gama
Estevão – SE Palmeiras
Pedrinho – SC Corinthians
Rodrigo Cezar – Santos FC
Endrick – SE Palmeiras
Ricardo – SC Internacional