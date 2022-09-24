Under-17 Men’s National Team called up for preparation in São Paulo

Coach Phelipe Leal called up 22 players for the third stage of preparation for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament

the technician of U17 Men’s National TeamPhelipe Leal, summoned 22 players this Friday (23) for the third stage of the team’s preparation for the South American Conmebol Tournament 2023, qualifying competition for the FIFA World Cup of the category.

The Brazilian delegation will be hosted in Cotia, at the São Paulo Futebol Clube Training Center, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, and will use the venue’s structure from October 3rd to 11th. Athletes perform on Monday, October 3rd. In addition to the training routine, Leal will lead the team in a training game, with an opponent yet to be defined.

Check the list of nominees:

goalkeepers:

Phillipe Gabriel – CR Vasco da Gama

Caio Barone – CR Flamengo

defenders:

Vitor Nunes – SE Palmeiras

Dayvisson – Athletico Paranaense

João Paulo Dalla Corte – SC Internacional

Isaac – Red Bull Bragantino

Sides:

Vitor Reis – Atletico Mineiro

Joao Pedro Chermont – Santos FC

Joao Henrique – Fluminense FC

Joao Victor – Santos FC

Midfielders:

Matheus Ferreira – CR Vasco da Gama

Bernardo Valim – Botafogo FR

Lucas Camilo – Gremio FPA

Guilherme Batista – Sao Paulo FC

Eduardo Anastácio – Athletico Paranaense

Riquelme – Fluminense FC

Attackers:

Rayan – CR Vasco da Gama

Estevão – SE Palmeiras

Pedrinho – SC Corinthians

Rodrigo Cezar – Santos FC

Endrick – SE Palmeiras

Ricardo – SC Internacional