Under the eyes of Luís Castro, Botafogo B beats Audax in a friendly with three goals from Janderson

Under the eyes of the technician Luís Castrothe B team Botafogo thrashed the audax 4-1 in a friendly match held this Friday afternoon (23) in the annex field of the Nilton Santos Stadium. jandersona striker who came from Bahia de Feira with Serie D top scorer status, was the highlight with three goals scored.

With no calendar after being eliminated in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants, Botafogo’s B team has been playing a series of friendlies. Audax, in turn, started the match with practically the same team that, the day before, was defeated by Glorioso at CEFAT for the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG.

Luís Castro follows the friendly of Botafogo B against Audax at Nilton Santos

Taking advantage of the opponent’s fragility, Botafogo was superior and only did not score more goals because of the good goalkeeper’s defenses Super man. The first goal came after just two minutes: Daniel Cruz played on the left side, JP Bardales was blocked and Janderson took advantage of the rebound to make it 1-0.

In the final stage, Botafogo scored the second in the 12th minute: the Bolivian Sebastian Joffre took a corner from the left and Janderson, with a header, swung the nets. Audax managed to decrease at 27, in a beautiful goal from outside Pedro’s area. But, in the end, Janderson returned to swing the nets, checking the rebound from Antônio Villa’s free-kick who hit the crossbar. And Joffre closed the account at 4 to 1.

The team led by coach Lucio Flavio played with Igo Gabriel; Ryan (Wallison), Henrique Vermudt (Ramon), Matheus Cabral (Menezes) and DG (Vitor Hugo); Newton (Brenno), JP Galvão (Vinicius Amaral) and Jhonnatha (Dudu); Janderson (Gil), JP Bardales (Joffre) and Daniel Cruz (Antonio Villa).