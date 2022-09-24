Understand how the fight between Deolane and Ruivinha de Marte started – A Fazenda 14

The weather warmed up this morning (23) after Bruno Tálamo’s departure, first eliminated from The Farm 14. While celebrating with her friends Deborah’s permanence, Red from Mars was needled by Deolane: “Who saw it and who sees it, huh? I was horrified with Deborah, saying she was scared. What now?”, she pointed out. It was enough to get the fight going.

The singer took the opportunity to say what she thinks about Deolane: “Very superb! She wants the crown of The farm? Do you want the hat soon? Already won The farm?”, he fired. At that moment, the headquarters was silent, listening to the fight between the peons.

The lawyer threw it in Ruivinha’s face, that the pawn had sought her out during the first reality party to ask for forgiveness. But the singer countered by calling Deolane a stallholder. The beef continued with name-calling among the participants.

Deolane called Ruivinha a “carrion hyena” and “no character”. Gradually, the beef calmed down and they went to talk to their allies. How is the situation between the pawns?



Watch the video of the fight:





Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, The Farm 14 airs from Monday to Sunday on the nights of Record TV. access the PlayPlus and follow 24 hours a day everything that happens in the Celeiro de Lendas.