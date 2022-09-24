US assures Lula that it will quickly recognize the result of the election, says agency

United States diplomats assured Lula, the PT’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, that they will quickly recognize the winner of the Brazilian election, according to the report of two sources to the agency. Reuters. The objective is to avoid any attempts to challenge the popular will expressed at the polls that could lead to social chaos.

On Wednesday 21, the PT met with the head of the US embassy in Brazil, Douglas Koneff. At the meeting, according to the news agency, Lula was informed that Washington plans to immediately recognize the outcome of the election, encouraging other countries to do the same.

Lula has 50% of the valid votes and could win the election in the first round, according to a Datafolha poll released last Thursday 22nd. In comparison with the previous survey, last week, the PT oscillated two points up.

Considering the margin of error, Lula has between 48% and 52%. To triumph in the first round, he must obtain more than half of the valid votes, excluding nulls and blanks. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in turn, scores 35%, one point less than in the previous poll.

In a delicate situation, the former captain returned this Friday 23rd to make threats to institutions, during a rally in Divinópolis (MG). Without any evidence, he also repeated the claim that he will win the election in the first round.

The US State Department has already spoken out on different occasions in defense of the Brazilian electoral system, a constant target of unfounded attacks by Bolsonaro.

In July, the ministry’s spokesman, Ned Price, said that Brazil’s electronic system is a “model” for other countries.

“Elections have been successfully conducted by the capable and well-tested Brazilian electoral system and democratic institutions over many years. So he is a model for nations not just in this hemisphere, but beyond.” The demonstration took place after Bolsonaro gathered ambassadors in Brasilia to repeat fake news over the polls and attack institutions such as the Superior Electoral Court.

Price further said that the United States is a “democratic partner of Brazil” and will follow the October elections “with great interest and full expectation that they will be conducted in a free, fair and credible manner, with all relevant institutions acting under constitutional rule.” ”.