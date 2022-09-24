US has secretly warned Russia of consequences if it uses a nuclear weapon

THE WASHINGTON POST – The United States have been coming for several months sending private communications to Moscow alerting the leadership of the Russia about the serious consequences that would follow the use of a nuclear weapon, according to US officials quoted by the newspaper The Washington Post. The messages, according to the sources, highlight what the president Joe Biden and his advisers publicly articulated.

The Biden administration has decided to keep warnings about the fallout from a nuclear strike deliberately vague so the Kremlin can worry about how Washington might respond, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive deliberations.

The White House’s attempt to cultivate what is known in the nuclear deterrence world as “strategic ambiguity” comes as Russia continues to ramp up its rhetoric about the possible use of nuclear weapons amid a domestic mobilization aimed at stemming Russian military losses in the United States. eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Joe Biden attend a US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 Photograph: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters – 06/16/2021

The State Department was involved in private communications with Moscow, but officials did not say who delivered the messages or the scope of their content. It was unclear whether the US sent further private messages after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinissued its last veiled nuclear threat during a speech announcing a partial mobilization on Wednesday. A senior US official said, however, that communication has been happening consistently in recent months.

Dmitri Medvedevvice-president of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Thursday in a Telegram post that the territory in eastern Ukraine would be “integrated into Russia” after the conclusion of the “referendums” that will start to be voted on this Friday. and promised to strengthen security in these areas.

To defend this annexed land, Medvedev said, Russia can use not only its newly mobilized forces, but also “any Russian weapon, including strategic nuclear weapons and those using new principles,” a reference to hypersonic weapons. “Russia has chosen its path,” Medvedev added. “There is no way back.”

The comment came a day after Putin suggested Russia would annex occupied land in southern and eastern Ukraine and formally incorporate the regions into what Moscow considers its territory. He said he was not bluffing when he promised to use all means at Russia’s disposal to defend the country’s territorial integrity – a thinly veiled reference to the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Biden administration officials stressed that this is not the first time the Russian leadership has threatened to use nuclear weapons since the war began on February 24, and said there was no indication that Russia was moving its nuclear weapons in preparation for a imminent attack.

Still, the Russian leadership’s recent statements are more specific than previous comments and come at a time when Russia is reeling on the battlefield over a U.S.-backed Ukrainian counteroffensive.

While previous Kremlin statements appeared to be aimed at warning the US and its allies about going too far in aiding Ukraine, Putin’s latest comments have suggested that Russia is considering using a nuclear weapon on the battlefield to freeze gains and force Kiev and its supporters into submission, said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, a non-proliferation advocacy group in Washington.

“What everyone needs to recognize is that this is one of the most serious episodes, if not the most serious, where nuclear weapons could be used in decades,” Kimball said. “The consequences of even a so-called ‘limited nuclear war’ would be absolutely catastrophic.”

For years, US nuclear experts have worried that Russia might use smaller tactical nuclear weapons, sometimes called “battlefield nuclear weapons”, to end a conventional war favorably on their terms – a strategy sometimes described as ” scale to decrease”.

On Thursday, Vadim Skibitski, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, told the UK’s ITV News that it is possible that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine “to stop our offensive activity and destroy our state”. “This is a threat to other countries,” Skibitski said. “The explosion of a tactical nuclear weapon will have an impact not only on Ukraine, but on the Black Sea region.”

The Ukrainians tried to signal that even a Russian nuclear strike would not force them to capitulate – and in fact could have the opposite effect. “Threatening with nuclear weapons… to the Ukrainians?” wrote Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president. Volodmyr Zelensky, on twitter. “Putin still doesn’t understand who he’s dealing with.”

In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, Biden was asked what he would say to Putin if the Russian leader is considering using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine. “No. Not. No,” Biden said. “You will change the face of war like nothing since WWII.”

Biden declined to elaborate on how the US would respond, saying only that the reaction would be “consequential” and would depend “on the extent of what they (Russians) do.”

The Biden administration would face a crisis if Russia used a small nuclear weapon in Ukraine, which the US is not obligated to defend by any treaty. Any direct US military response against Russia would risk the possibility of a wider war between nuclear-armed superpowers – avoiding it has made the Biden administration’s ‘number 1′ priority in all of its policies towards Ukraine.

Matthew Kroenig, a professor of government at Georgetown University and director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, argued that the best option for the government, if faced with a limited Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, may be to support Ukraine and carry out a conventional attack limited to the Russian forces or bases that launched the attack.

“If it was Russian forces in Ukraine that launched the nuclear strike, the US could directly attack those forces,” Kroenig said. “It would be calibrated to send a message that this is not a big war, this is a limited attack. If you are Putin, what do you do in response? I don’t think you immediately say we’re going to drop all nuclear weapons on the United States.”

But even a limited conventional attack by the US military against Russia would be seen as reckless by many in Washington, who would argue against the risk of a full-scale war with a nuclear-armed Russia.

James M. Acton, co-director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s nuclear policy program, said it makes no sense at this point to dismiss US responses because there is a wide range of possible Russian actions – from an underground nuclear test that does no harm to nobody until a full-scale explosion that kills tens of thousands of civilians – and there are no signs that Putin is anywhere near crossing the threshold.

“If he was really thinking very seriously about using nuclear weapons very soon, he would almost certainly want us to know that,” Acton said. “He would rather threaten nuclear use and force us to make concessions than actually have to go down the nuclear route.”

US officials stepped up efforts at the UN General Assembly this week to prevent Russia from seriously considering what would be the first use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict since the US atomic bombings of Japan in 1945.

The USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrives at a port in the coastal city of Busan in southeastern South Korea. Photograph: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EFE – 09/23/2022

the secretary of state Antony Blinkenspeaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, said Russia’s “reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately”.

“This week, President Putin said that Russia would not hesitate to use, and I quote, ‘all available weapons systems’ in response to a threat to its territorial integrity – a threat that is all the more threatening given the Russians’ intention to annex large areas of Ukraine in the coming days,” Blinken said. “When this is complete, we can expect President Putin to claim any Ukrainian effort to free this land as an attack on so-called Russian territory.”

Blinken noted that Russia in January joined other permanent members of the Security Council in signing a joint declaration saying that “nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought.”