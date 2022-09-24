Users receive artificial intelligence SMS from the Government of Paraná with support for Bolsonaro and threat to the STF | Paraná

Users of Paraná Artificial Intelligence (PIÁ), the state government’s communication tool, said they had received a text message with support for president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The messages, received late on Friday night (23), also threaten the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

By note, the Government of Paraná stated that “the fact happened from an outsourced company” of the State Information and Communication Technology Company (Celepar). He also said that he notified the person in charge.

The government note, however, does not disclose the name of the company mentioned, nor does it give details on how many users received the messages. Read more below.

A resident of Ponta Grossa heard by g1 was one of the people who received the message. He said that the content reached him at 11:56 pm last Friday (23). The number that sent the message is the same number that gives information about open protocols in PIÁ.

“Bolsonaro will win in the first round! Senao, let’s go to the street to protest! We’re going to invade congress and the STF! President Bolsonaro counts on all of us!!”.

The man, who is a traffic lawyer, said he had made a complaint to the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) about the case.

“For me it is very common to receive messages from this number, with Detran services, confirming protocol of resources, appointments due to work. Even because of the time, my surprise to receive an atypical message from this number, of an ideological political nature. message with an aggressive, undemocratic content, inciting hatred towards institutions”, said a source to g1.

The report awaits a return from the Public Ministry to comment on the case.

Paraná Artificial Intelligence

Called PIÁ, the Paraná Government’s artificial intelligence platform offers services from state agencies to residents. Through it, for example, it is possible to consult the score on the CNH, water and electricity bills and schedule appointments at various public agencies.

It is developed by Celepar, responsible for offering technological solutions within the state government.

Regarding the case, the state government also said that it repudiates “any attempt at political use or anti-democratic manifestation.

“The Government of the State of Paraná repudiates any attempt at political use or anti-democratic manifestation and ordered Celepar to investigate quickly with its partners to hold this regrettable fact accountable. The fact occurred from an outsourced company and it has already been notified by Celepar.”