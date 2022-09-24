VAT Discount! Check out the cars that should pay less in 2023

The last quarter of the year is approaching and some accounts are beginning to be presented for 2023. This is the case of the Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA). The collection of this tax is carried out annually and has different salary schedules in each state.

However, it is possible to obtain exemption from payment in some situations. There are also people who will have a discount on the IPVA for 2023.

IPVA discount can be applied for 20223

The city of São Paulo announced this week that there will be a discount on the IPVA rate collected by the entity. This discount on IPVA can be up to 50% and positively impact the taxpayer’s pocket.

According to the municipal government, the reduction was established by law 17,562 of 2021. The text provides for a credit of up to R$ 3.2 thousand and offers even more measures.

In addition to the IPVA discount, there is an exemption

The payment of IPVA is mandatory and the rate varies according to the model and year of manufacture of the vehicle. In addition, the state in which the taxpayer lives is also taken into account.

In some regions, there is no discount on the IPVA, but it can be paid with a reduction in the value by those who opt for the so-called single quota. Those who do not opt ​​for the single installment can pay the tax in installments that vary by country.

Tax exemption in 2023

Generally, after a certain time after the vehicle is launched, the IPVA is no longer charged. This period can be 10, 15 and 20 years, which depends on each state.

In Acre, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima, cars manufactured more than 10 years ago are exempt from the tax. That is, those manufactured until 2011 no longer need to pay IPVA.

Other federative units exempt payment for vehicles aged 15 or over. This is the case for states:

Amapa;

Amazon;

Bahia;

Ceará;

Federal District;

Holy Spirit;

Goiás;

Maranhao;

Mato Grosso;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

For;

Paraíba;

Piauí;

Rio de Janeiro;

Rondônia;

Sergipe;

Tocantins.

Meanwhile, São Paulo, Alagoas, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul require 20 years of car manufacturing. In addition to all these, Minas Gerais is a state that decided not to exempt the payment of IPVA.

These rules apply only to the payment of tax. Compulsory insurance and licensing continue to be charged normally.

It is worth remembering that in addition to the manufacturing time, there is another factor that makes the exemption possible. People with Disabilities (PCD) also do not need to pay the tax.

Value of the IPVA rate by state:

2% on the value of the vehicle:

Acre, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Santa Catarina and Tocantins

2.5% on the value of the vehicle:

Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí and Sergipe

3% on the value of the vehicle:

Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul and Roraima

3.5% on the value of the vehicle:

Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná

3.75% on the value of the vehicle:

4% on the value of the vehicle:

Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

How to calculate VAT?

To know the value of your IPVA, just make the following account replacing the “X” with the rate of your state. For example, if you live in São Paulo, where the tax rate is 4%, the “X” will be equal to 4.

Formula:

Car value x Tax rate (X) / 100 = IPVA value.

Example of a car that costs BRL 100,000 in São Paulo:

100,000×4 = 400.00

400,000/100 = 4,000

IPVA value = BRL 4,000

Exemption from IPVA 2022

