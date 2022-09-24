Vice says that club will trigger Mano after talking about Arrascaeta

Rodrigo Dunshee, General and Legal Vice-President of Flamengo, indicated that the club will notify journalist Maurício Borges, known as Mano, so that he can formally withdraw, “under penalty of taking legal action”, after speeches during his participation in the program “Papo Reto “, on “Canal do Benja”, on YouTube. On the occasion, the commentator and broadcaster advised Corinthians players to “give a punch” to Arrascaeta to get him out of the confrontation between the teams in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

The red-black leader said, in a post on a social network, that, in his view, Mano “practices illicit public incitement to crime”. He called the statements “a lack of respect and responsibility”.

“Journalist preaching violence in football to injure an athlete. For me, this journalist practices the illicit of public incitement of crime. Because intentionally causing bodily harm is that. Fla will notify this citizen so that he formally withdraws, under penalty of taking legal action “, published.

“I didn’t have time to see this before, but we can’t let it go. A football game is not a war and this type of behavior is meant to show that anything goes. Terrible. Lack of respect and responsibility”, he added.

O UOL Esporte showed, in an article published on the 20th, that Arrascaeta inspires care and turned on the alert in Flamengo. The midfielder has pubalgia, but he will act in the sacrifice until the end of the year because of the important decisions that the team has ahead of him in this final stretch of 2022.

“Arrascaeta himself, who is the star of the team, has had better moments this year than he has now. Paparazzo [influencer do Flamengo] brought the information that he is ‘bichado’. This is important information for Fausto Vera and Du Queiroz, each one punches Arrascaeta to get him out of the game”, said Mano on the program, which features Paparazzo Rubro-Negro and former striker Kleber Gladiador.

Later, the journalist said that he spoke “in the joke” and that “many people took that sentence out of context”. Mano completed saying that he doesn’t want the Rubro-Negro midfielder to get hurt, but stressed that what he said “many coaches talk”.

“When I said to ‘beat Arrascaeta’ it was there in the uproar, a mockery with Paparazzo [influencer do Flamengo]. Obviously it was figuratively. But a lot of people took that sentence out of context. Obviously I don’t want the guy to get hurt, for him to lose his leg, for him to miss the World Cup. Quite the contrary, Arrascaeta is an ace. What I said, many coaches say to athletes on the field, it was not me who invented it. Anyway, I want to apologize to anyone who thought I incited or condoned violence.”