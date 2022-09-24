Video Shows Ukraine Army Towing Downed Drone in Black Sea | Ukraine and Russia

A video showing a drone being towed into the Black Sea by Ukrainian troops was posted on Telegram on Friday. The images were released by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Anatoly Stefan. (See video above)

Along with the video, Stefan said this is the first time Ukrainian troops have shot down an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The official did not specify the date the video was recorded or when the drone was shot down.

According to the official, it is a vehicle used for reconnaissance and surveillance, but capable of attack. “The UAV is capable of carrying up to four high-precision munitions,” he said.

The long-range Mohajer-6 drone has a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg, a payload of 100 kg and a flight range of 200 km, according to websites specializing in military vehicles. The maximum speed is 200 km/h, the flight duration is 12 hours at a maximum height of 5,400 meters from the ground.

1 of 1 A Mohajer-6 drone is displayed at a defense fair in Tehran in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Fars News/Wikimedia A Mohajer-6 drone is displayed at a defense fair in Tehran in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Fars News/Wikimedia