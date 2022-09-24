Viih Tube has unusual desire for pregnant and despairs Eliezer

posted on 09/23/2022 16:05



(Credit: Instagram/Disclosure)

Since announcing the pregnancy, Viih Tube and Eliezer are frequently sharing their pregnancy routine. Last Thursday (22/9) for example, the digital influencer revealed an unusual desire, which worried her boyfriend.

In a post on Instagram Story, Eliezer wrote: “I’m desperate”, exposing Viih Tube’s desire to eat food and snacks from his dogs. “A nice smell of meat, chicken, I said: wow, I need to eat”, she said.

Despite the will, the former BBB assured not to have eaten, just sniffed the dog food. “My God in heaven, my poor son. No,” Eli replied, as she replied, “He’s the baby you’re asking for.”





Viih Tube Pregnancy Announcement

The announcement was given on Viih’s Youtube last Tuesday (20). “We are very happy and this baby is already so loved, I’m so excited to see your little face my little package”, wrote the influencer.

She added that “it was meant to be” and joked with her boyfriend’s reaction to finding out she was pregnant. “Eli is the most drooling, whiny dad I’ve ever seen,” she revealed.

Viih promised to share the evolution of pregnancy with followers. “Thank you to everyone who supports us and cheers for our happiness and now our family’s”, he concluded.

The influencer was one of the participants of the Camarote group of BBB 21. Eliezer participated in the reality show the following year in the group Pipoca. Shortly after he left the house, the two began a relationship.