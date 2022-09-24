Viola Davis poses at Christ the Redeemer next to her husband: ‘Blessed’ | celebrities



Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, visit Christ the Redeemer – Paineiras Corcovado

Published 09/23/2022 1:12 PM

Rio – Viola Davis got into the TBT mood this Thursday (22) after her recent trip to Brazil. The American actress came to Rio to promote her new film, “A Mulher Rei”, and took the opportunity to visit the most famous tourist spot in the country: Christ the Redeemer.

On her Instagram, the Oscar winner posted a photo with her husband, Julius Tennon, with whom she has been married since 2003. The two appear with open arms before Christ. “Blessed,” she wrote in the English caption.

Before that, Viola posted a video of the premiere of the long and talked about the affection of the fans. “Thank you so much Brazil! What an amazing and emotional night. You made me feel seen and loved, you made me feel at home,” she began. “Much love to Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos and all the special guests. Hope you all enjoy ‘A Mulher Rei’. I can’t wait to come back. I love you guys!” she added.

“A Mulher Rei” premiered throughout Brazil this Thursday (22).