Virginia Fonseca: pregnant, influencer surprises in a maternity shoot with a different theme. Photos!

Virginia Fonseca posted some more photos on social media from her maternity shoot. At eight months pregnant, the influencer has been relying on different concepts for pregnant photos. This time, Virginia bet on a different vibe for the photos.
In the images, Virginia appears in an outfit with a futuristic vibe, with lingerie and high boots. On the body, the influencer made paintings according to the theme. “We travel in time, but Flururu is always monitored!! In the present by the obstetrician, in the future by machines. I love you Florzinha”, joked the influencer, who is already Maria Alice’s mother.
Once again, the followers loved the concept presented by the influencer. “Your photos are perfect,” wrote one. “And that apotheotic leap? Drooling you put up with that big belly see mana, just yourself”, observed another. “Delivered everything”, praised a third.
Virginia Fonseca has problems during pregnancy
“This belly is huge for me. I sit, it makes me short of breath. I lie down, it makes me short of breath. Or is it the heat? I don’t know what it is, but I think it’s Maria Flor, I think it’s the belly”, said the influencer on Instagram.
Another problem that the influencer has been facing is that she can no longer fit into her old clothes. “Guys, I used these pajamas, this shirt, too much in Maria Alice’s postpartum period. I’m using it here now, because I don’t have almost any clothes that fit me anymore”, he explained.