Viviane Araujo thrills by posting a photo with her husband and son: ”The greatest love in the world”

This Friday, the 23rd, Viviane Araujo (47) shared the first homemade record with her husband, Guilherme Militãoand the son, Joaquim. The actress thrilled to make a statement to the two.

A first-time mother, she recorded a moment of affection from her husband while breastfeeding the heir. “Greatest love in the world! My family”she began.

“Family is love… it’s union… it’s joy… who has a family in harmony… has God living in their own home… has blessings.. has peace… has support and strength to overcome … Thank God for my family!”she thanked.

The artist still tore praise for Militão’s care of his son. “I love you so much! Joaquim has the best father in the world”she concluded.

Recently, the Carnival muse opened up about the challenges she is facing to breastfeed her newborn. In her social network, she opened the game and told details of her experience as a first-time mom.

VIVIANE ARAUJO’S SON ARISES FAINTED AFTER BREAST AND ENCHANTS

Viviane Araújo’s son (47), Joaquim, gave yet another show of cuteness by appearing in his mother’s stories. The famous recorded the heir sleeping after a feeding and delighted by showing his sleepy face. Sitting in the nursing chair in the boy’s room, the Carnival muse appeared all happy to see the heir satisfied after eating.

