VW Nivus 2023 and new Fiat Fastback

Fiat Fastback or VW Nivus? See the comparison (Photo: Publicity / collage)

The Fiat Fastback is the new coupe SUV in the Brazilian market. The long-awaited model has attributes that can give other vehicles in the segment a headache. We compared the top-of-the-line version of the Italian car with the more equipped VW Nivus; see the result.

Between Fiat Fastback and VW Nivus 2023, which is the best choice?

The Fiat Fastback arrived to expand the Italian automaker’s portfolio in the domestic market in the SUV category, a position that until then was defended solely and exclusively by Fiat Pulse.

The brand positions the Fastback above the Pulse and sells the model in three versions, the Audace, the Impetus and the top of the line and limited edition, the Limited Edition Powered Abarth Turbo.

To check all the attributes of the model, the Garage360 compares the Impetus version with the details of the top-of-the-line version of the VW Nivus 2023. The comparison considers capacities and dimensions, engine, level and onboard equipment, and of course, the price.

It is worth noting that the Limited Edition version was not considered in the comparison because it is a limited edition.

VW Nivus takes the best in terms of price

The Impetus version of the Fastback is sold for R$139,990, while the VW Nivus 2023 is sold for R$138,390. The difference between the SUVs is R$ 1,600 more for the new launch of the Italian brand.

Equipment list is pretty even between the two SUVs

The Fastback configuration stands out for adding the ADAS safety system (automatic emergency braking, lane change alert and automatic headlight switching), stability and traction control, front and side thorax and head airbags and hand brake. electronic with Auto Hold.

Automatic and digital air conditioning, paddle shifters, rear and front parking sensor and camera, wireless charger, induction charger and Full LED headlights and lanterns, leather-covered seats, darkened interior finish, two-tone paint with black roof, and headlights front fog lights with cornering lamps function are also present.

In addition, the model in this version adds a sports wheel with an 18″ diamond finish, electric folding external mirrors, carpet mats and a 7″ Full Digital instrument panel. It also has a 10.1″ screen multimedia center with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The Nivus Highline, on the other hand, has adaptive distance and speed control with an emergency braking function and frontal monitoring, an autonomous anti-collision emergency braking system (up to 50 km/h) and an emergency braking alert.

Anti-theft alarm system with remote control, 6 Airbags and speakers (4 front and 2 rear), air conditioning with electronic climate control “Climatronic”, assistant for starting on slopes / climbs, seats covered in synthetic leather, reversing camera, wireless charger, electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control (ASR) are also included.

Central armrest with storage compartment, rear air conditioning and USB outlets for rear seat passengers, anti-dazzle interior rear view mirror, electrically adjustable and folding exterior mirrors with tilt down function on the right side, LED fog lights with “Cornering” function Light”, are part of the more equipped version.

The model also has LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running light, tire pressure control indicator and automatic post-collision braking system Digital combined instrument (“Active Info Display”).

In addition, USB-C interface and USB charging socket are added, LED taillights, longitudinal roof rack in silver color, 17″ Casino Design alloy wheels, rain and twilight sensors, rear and front parking sensors.

“VW PLAY” touchscreen sound system with 10″ color screen and App-Connect, Keyless Access locking and starting system without SAFELOCK, driver fatigue detection system, Start-Stop with braking energy reuse and multifunctional steering wheel in leather with shift-paddles complete the list.

Fiat Fastback is more powerful and agile

The Fiat Fstback has under the hood the Turbo 200 Flex engine with a power of 130 hp with ethanol (125 hp with gasoline) and torque of 200 Nm. The propeller allows the model to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 9.4 seconds, being the fastest among competitors with a 1.0 turbo engine in the category. The engine works in conjunction with the CVT automatic transmission.

The Nivus has the 1.0 turbo engine that yields 128 hp with ethanol and 116 hp with gasoline. The touch is 200 Nm, independent of fuel. From 0 to 100 km/h it takes 10 seconds with ethanol and the top speed is 189 km/h. Associated with the engine is the six-brand automatic transmission.

In this regard, the Fastback comes out ahead by delivering 2 hp more power and a slightly faster start.

Fastback’s trunk is one of the SUV’s highlights

Finally, the Fastback has a great tribute to its favor, the 516-liter trunk, one of the largest in the category. That’s 101 liters more than the 415 liters of the Nivus.

It is also larger and taller, at 4.42 meters long and 1.54 meters high, against the 4.27 meters long and 1.49 meters high of the Nivus.

However, the German brand’s SUV gains in wheelbase, a dimension capable of generating more comfort for the occupants, the difference is 3 cm in favor of the Nivus.

