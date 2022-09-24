War in justice involving Roberto Carlos and Erasmo was bitter

Friends and musical partners for decades, Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos suffered a bitter defeat in the courts in relation to their own repertoire.

Roberto Carlos and Erasmus Carlos fought for years to have rights to their most precious possessions: their own music. With contracts signed at the beginning of their careers, the artists had to resort to the courts to reverse the situation, but the result was very bitter.

It all started in the mid-20s of the artists, when they signed a contract with their record companies that ceded the rights to about 98 songs to the company. Over the years, singers have tried in every way to secure ownership of their works, even if at least licensing them, but even that failed.

Columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde é Sua”, from RedeTV!, revealed that the Justice determined that Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos will not be responsible for this part of their works, and this decision is irrevocable, that is, there is no way to go any further.

The artists even claimed that when they signed the contract they had no dimension of the grandeur of giving so much to the record company, so they want to become the owners of the songs they wrote themselves. To give you an idea, the two cannot even allow re-recordings or use of these songs in other media without prior authorization.

NEW REPERTORY OWNERS

Despite the difficult situation, Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos continue to receive money for these songs, they just don’t own them. Because of this, they were able to secure ownership of the songs they wrote and produced after this contract they signed encompassing the 98 songs that are on the label.

IN ACTIVE

It is worth mentioning that the two singers continue to produce songs to this day. The King plans to release three unreleased songs written during the pandemic for next year. He returned to the stage after two years of seclusion due to the pandemic.