Waste segregation improves with employee training and process change

Since the end of 2021, Unimed Londrina has been carrying out internal actions to reduce waste production and guide employees to properly dispose of it. The results of this initiative are measured through semi-annual reports.

Comparative – The last report compared the situation found in June 2022 with data from December 2021, when the first survey was carried out. The results showed that there was a reduction in the production of all types of waste from the cooperative. In December 2021, the Cooperative generated 6.93 tons of waste and in July this year 5.62 tons, therefore 1.3 tons less. In addition, the report recorded an improvement in waste separation, this is an important factor because it sends a smaller volume of waste to sanitary landfills and expands the recycling of materials.

organic – Organic waste reduced from 1,684t to 1,111t. Recyclable waste reduced from 1,974t to 1,307t and health waste decreased from 3,2781t to 3,2072t in the period.

Recycling – With the recycling carried out in the period, Singular stopped emitting 4,253.39 kg of CO2, one of the gases responsible for the greenhouse effect. If this amount were released by the Cooperative into the atmosphere, it would be necessary to plant 25 trees to neutralize it.

Awareness – “After carrying out the training and other actions and still counting on the support of the Solid Waste and Health Committee – Coress, we found that the correct awareness is already happening among our employees”, emphasizes Fabianne Piojetti, Sustainability manager.

Result – Aliny Marendaz, a member of Coress, celebrates the result, and recalls that some improvements need to be observed to keep the Cooperative optimizing the process. “With the reports, we identified that it is possible to improve these numbers even more, we will continue our work in this direction”, she concludes. (Unimed Londrina Press)