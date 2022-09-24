Watch Federer’s final speech that made even Nadal burst into tears at the Laver Cup

Swiss made his last career match playing doubles in the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The career of one of the greatest athletes in history has come to an end. This Friday, Roger Federer bids farewell to tennis.

Teaming up with your friend and biggest rival Rafael Nadalthe Swiss lost to the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for the wash cup this Friday, in London, with partials of 4-6, 7-6 (2) and 11-9.

At the end of the game, the Swiss was congratulated on the court by everyone and was moved to tears in an emotional moment. In the interview while still on the court, Federer made an emotional speech that brought even Rafael Nadal to tears. See what the Swiss said below:

“We’re going to get through this somehow, it was an amazing day. I told the guys I’m happy, not sad. It’s great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes again, everything was for the last time. I was glad I made it through. until the end. Playing with Rafa, having the guys here, all the legends, was special.

I’ve always felt like a team player, playing singles doesn’t let you feel that much..being on the team with Andy (Murray), Tomas (Enqvist), Rafa, Novak, Matteo (Berrettini), Casper (Ruud), Cam (Norrie) it was great.

It was a perfect journey, I would do it all over again. It was so much fun, thank you all, having your support here means the world to me.

In my view I couldn’t even speak, so I’m doing better than I thought. I should have stopped longer, but she (Mirka Federer, wife) wouldn’t let me go and motivated me to keep playing. She’s amazing, thank you. Thanks to my parents, you guys have been amazing.”