Watch out! These 5 Bad Daily Habits Can Lead to Diabetes

There are two types of diabetes and one of them can be triggered by external factors, such as diet, physical inactivity, among other negligences. Check out the habits that can make it easier for the disease to arise.

Sitting in the same position for hours

With the home office, people started to stay in the same position because of work, impairing posture and reducing metabolic activity. The feeling of tiredness when climbing a flight of stairs indicates that this routine has affected your body and it is necessary to resume the practice of physical activities and exercises.

eat processed carbs

Industrialized products usually concentrate large amounts of white flour, which ends up turning blood sugar and increasing the risks of those who are already predisposed to diabetes. Try to consume plenty of protein and natural foods, controlling the glycemic index in a preventive way.

not sleeping properly

don’t worry about the sleep quality it causes the body to store fat and work harder, in addition to promoting morning sickness. To wake up well and have energy, sleep at least 7 hours a day and leave the room air-conditioned and clean, promoting a comfortable environment.

Drinks with a lot of sugar

Unfortunately, most of the sugar consumed by people comes from beverages, including soft drinks, boxed juices and coffee which is present in several meals. Make conscious choices and always look at the labels of the items purchased, even if it’s just to confirm that the composition is really healthy according to the packaging.

Smoke

The habit of smoking has negative results given its action on the main organs, weakening the immune system and promoting inflammation. In this sense, it also raises the insulin spike, forcing the pancreas to process an amount of glucose that it cannot support.

Prepare a menu according to your traditional needs and on the schedule, add a workout sequence to burn calories. Replace sweets with fruits and invest in foods that promote satiety like bananas, potatoes, chia and other whole grains.