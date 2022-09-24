We must put an end to the abuse of another Power, says Bolsonaro

President also says that, if re-elected, he will appoint 2 ministers to the STF who are against the legalization of abortion

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (23.Sep.2022) that it is necessary to put a “full stop” in abuses committed byother power” public. Not to mention the STF (Supreme Federal Court), criticized alleged threats to the freedom of the population. He also said that, if re-elected, he will appoint 2 ministers to the Court who are against the legalization of abortion.

“Brazil is a free country. You know that your freedom is increasingly threatened by another Power, which is not the Executive Power. And we know that we must put an end to this abuse that exists on the part of another Power”, he declared during a rally in Divinópolis (MG).

The Chief Executive is critical of the STF’s performance. In an interview with presenter Sikêra Jr on Thursday (September 22), Bolsonaro said that there is no “relationship” with the Supreme and that the Court “interferes too much and interferes a lot with fate” from the country. According to him, the ministers are “radically” against the actions of his government – ​​with the exception of the members he appointed during his term.

At the rally this Friday (September 23), in defending the so-called customs agenda, he stated that his government does not discuss the issue of abortion and that he would appoint ministers to the STF with the same opinion. In 2023, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, in May, and Rosa Weber, in October, will retire on their 75th birthday. With this, the president-elect in 2022 must indicate 2 names for the vacancies that will be opened.

“You can be sure, in me being reelected these 2 [ministros] who go there [Supremo Tribunal Federal] will never be in favor of abortion either“, said.

In 2nd place in the polls, Bolsonaro also criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the electoral race for the Planalto. He called the PT a “Republic thief”. The chief executive also repeated that he will win the elections in the 1st round, scheduled for October 2.

“We are the majority, we will win in the 1st round. There is no election without people in the streets. We don’t see any of the other candidates holding a rally that comes close to 10% of the people here. Democracy is the will of the people. Democracy is the candidate, it’s the president keeping his loyalty to his people“, said.

Before the rally, the president participated in a motorcycle ride with supporters. He was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, General Braga Netto (PL). On the platform, Bolsonaro also announced the candidacy of Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) for the Senate in Minas Gerais, who is ahead in the intention polls.

“In Minas Gerais, we have Cleitinho candidate for the Senate here. Some think that until recently he was a bit radical. I was kind of like him back then. We change, we improve, we learn. And Cleitinho is a person who is learning, is changing and will do many good things by our side“, said.

Watch images of the motorcycle rider in Divinópolis (2min40s):

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from September 18 to 20, shows a picture of stability in voting intentions for the presidential succession with minimal variation in the last 7 days. According to the survey, in the 1st round, Lula has 44% and Bolsonaro, 37%.

The PT oscillated 1 percentage point up in comparison with the last week. It is 7 pp ahead of Bolsonaro, who registered stability in the same period.

The numbers reaffirm the tendency for the dispute to go to the 2nd round. In an eventual 2nd round, the PT candidate has 50% of the voting intentions against 42% of the current president in a direct confrontation.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 18 to 20, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00407/2022.