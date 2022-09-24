‘We want to be together for the rest of our lives’

Contrary to Zuleica, from “Pantanal”, who lives a toxic relationship with her husband Tenório (Murilo Benício), Aline Borges lives a very different reality from her character when it comes to her heart. Married to fellow actor Alex Nader for 13 years, she says the two consider themselves “soul partners”.

— Our meeting is of other lives — classifies the artist, who, after eight years with her partner, decided to have an open marriage: — We have a very free, loyal, fair relationship. It’s a partnership in which we respect space, each other’s choices. It’s not this conventional marriage that I learned and grew up believing in, but it didn’t make any sense to me. I am referring to monogamous and often hypocritical marriages, in which I see married people living other stories, only behind the scenes. Our decision came naturally. We understand that we need to respect our wishes. I respect monogamous marriages, but I don’t think it works for me. I was born to fly. I am a bird-woman, free. I want my art to win the world. And whoever understands this freedom will come with me.

Aline with her husband and as Zuleica with Murilo Benício, aka Tenório in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Publicity | Joao Miguel Jr./Globo

But, however, however, nevertheless, however, however, Aline points out:

— The rule is to do everything without exposing the other. Free marriage doesn’t mean woohoo. Alex and I want to be together our whole lives. For that, we need to have that freedom. I want to be able to do whatever I want, even if I don’t do anything.

The two never got to make the civil union official or perform any grandiose ceremony. A common point with her character is that Aline is also married to a white man, which has already earned her judgment on social media:

— On the internet I’ve been called a “palmiteira”, but that didn’t cross me in a way that caused me lack of sleep or anything.

In addition to her husband, Aline lives with the couple’s daughter, Nina, 11 years old, and her stepson, Tom, 19 years old, who is studying theater in college.