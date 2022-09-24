What can you buy with R$ 170 million?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on What can you buy with R$ 170 million? 2 Views

The Mega-Sena draws this Saturday (24) the amount of R$ 170 million. If the gambler hits the six tens alone, he takes this full amount, as the Income Tax is already discounted.

If you were that lucky and wanted to spend your money on luxury items, what would you buy? UOL plunged into the world of expensive products and plays with this possibility. See what you can buy.

Mansion in Dubai

A mansion in Dubai Hills Grove, in the United Arab Emirates, is for sale for R$ 150 million.

With nine suites, it has an open plan layout, triple height ceilings, marble floors, living room, dining area and lounge.

An elevator takes you to the first floor, and the master bedroom has a spacious balcony with a Jacuzzi and views of the golf course and Dubai skyline.

With the money from Mega-Sena, it is possible to buy the mansion and still have R$ 20 million left over.

apartment - Reproduction/Luxury Estate - Reproduction/Luxury Estate

Apartment on 5th Avenue in New York costs R$155 million and overlooks Central Park

Image: Reproduction/Luxury Estate

Apartment on 5th Avenue in New York

An apartment on 5th Avenue, in New York, with 533 m², six bedrooms, five bathrooms and views of Central Park, is for sale for R$ 155 million.

The former owner, Harry Winston, jeweler to the stars, was known to carry jewelry in his pocket, to the point that the insurance company would not allow him to show his face in public.

The large sunny kitchen faces south with huge tall windows offering peripheral views of Central Park and sunlight.

yacht - Reproduction/Boat International - Reproduction/Boat International

Brodosplit Katina yacht, manufactured in 2015, is on sale for R$ 150 million

Image: Reproduction/Boat International

60 meter long yacht

You can buy a yacht built in 2015 and live a life on the high seas.

Manufactured by Brodosplit shipyard, the Katina model has a capacity for 12 guests and 15 crew. The entire interior was done by Turkish designer Ali Getz.

With a large hot tub, the yacht even has an elevator to facilitate mobility within the vessel.

The sale value is R$ 150 million.

A luxury car garage

With the R$ 170 million in the Mega-Sena prize, it is possible to set up a garage with at least five luxury cars. Check it out:

  • A Pagani Huayra Roadster (R$ 12.5 million), which has 764 horsepower;
  • A Bugatti Chiron (R$14 million): the vehicle reaches speeds of up to 420km/h;
  • An Aston Martin Valkyrie (R$17 million), with 1,000hp of power;
  • A Lamborghini Veneno (R$ 24 million): the car has 740hp of power;
  • A Bugatti La Voiture Noire (R$100 million), with 1,500hp.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Truck driver aid: 3rd stage will be paid to more than 341 thousand drivers this Saturday | Economy

the payment of third batch of truck driver assistance will be made this Saturday (24) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved