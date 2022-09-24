What can you buy with R$ 170 million?

The Mega-Sena draws this Saturday (24) the amount of R$ 170 million. If the gambler hits the six tens alone, he takes this full amount, as the Income Tax is already discounted.

If you were that lucky and wanted to spend your money on luxury items, what would you buy? UOL plunged into the world of expensive products and plays with this possibility. See what you can buy.

Mansion in Dubai

A mansion in Dubai Hills Grove, in the United Arab Emirates, is for sale for R$ 150 million.

With nine suites, it has an open plan layout, triple height ceilings, marble floors, living room, dining area and lounge.

An elevator takes you to the first floor, and the master bedroom has a spacious balcony with a Jacuzzi and views of the golf course and Dubai skyline.

With the money from Mega-Sena, it is possible to buy the mansion and still have R$ 20 million left over.

Apartment on 5th Avenue in New York costs R$155 million and overlooks Central Park Image: Reproduction/Luxury Estate

Apartment on 5th Avenue in New York

An apartment on 5th Avenue, in New York, with 533 m², six bedrooms, five bathrooms and views of Central Park, is for sale for R$ 155 million.

The former owner, Harry Winston, jeweler to the stars, was known to carry jewelry in his pocket, to the point that the insurance company would not allow him to show his face in public.

The large sunny kitchen faces south with huge tall windows offering peripheral views of Central Park and sunlight.

Brodosplit Katina yacht, manufactured in 2015, is on sale for R$ 150 million Image: Reproduction/Boat International

60 meter long yacht

You can buy a yacht built in 2015 and live a life on the high seas.

Manufactured by Brodosplit shipyard, the Katina model has a capacity for 12 guests and 15 crew. The entire interior was done by Turkish designer Ali Getz.

With a large hot tub, the yacht even has an elevator to facilitate mobility within the vessel.

The sale value is R$ 150 million.

A luxury car garage

With the R$ 170 million in the Mega-Sena prize, it is possible to set up a garage with at least five luxury cars. Check it out: