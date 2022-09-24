What to do if you lose sleep at dawn?

At the Ask the Expert this week we talk about sleep. If you also have any questions about health, psychology, wellness, exercise or nutrition, write to [email protected] or send a DM to our instagram.

I wake up at dawn almost every day. I go back to sleep, but in the morning I’m sleepy. What can I do to make this go away?

Adam Proenca, Porto Alegre

Responds Daniel Borges, a specialist in Sleep Medicine and psychiatry working at the Sleep Laboratory and Sleep Disorders Outpatient Clinic (ASONO) of the Institute of Psychiatry at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo

It is extremely important to establish good habits of sleep hygiene and, little by little, make them part of the routine. For this, it is recommended to avoid excess caffeine – especially after 4 pm -, take daytime naps, and use the bed only for sleeping. It is also interesting to avoid interactive media such as social networks and games, at least an hour before going to bed.

If you wake up during the night and are not sleepy, try to get up and do a relaxing activity, such as reading, listen to quiet songs or perform breathing exercises. It is recommended that these activities be done outside the bedroom – return only when sleep has returned.

For numerous external reasons, it is common to wake up at dawn, but what is expected is to go back to sleep quickly. Awakenings that last longer than an hour can disrupt nighttime sleep and decrease the recommended number of hours of sleep for each age.

One of the consequences is spending the day feeling sleepy. In these cases, it is important to investigate causes, as it may be a sleep disorder or insomnia. There is maintenance insomnia, which is difficulty staying asleep at night. If this is the case, it is necessary to carry out additional tests to close the diagnosis.