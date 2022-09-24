What to expect from state-owned companies Sabesp (SBSP3) and Cemig (CMIG4) after the elections?

In the midst of the election campaign, much of the investors’ attention is focused on the political news, with emphasis on the movements related to the dispute for the position of President of the Republic. However, the race in the states, on account of state-owned companies controlled by governors, such as Sabesp (SBSP3) and Cemig (CMIG4), also deserves a close look, as investment opportunities can be opened.

Some state-owned companies have gained prominence in the market news, mainly because they are presenting good management or advancing in privatization initiatives.

Sabesp’s common shares, for example, have increased by almost 40% since 2017. Cemig’s preferred shares (CMIG4) have increased by 216.30%. Copel’s series B preferred shares (CPLE6) rose by more than 133%.

There is no doubt, then, that some state-owned companies linked to state governments offered good returns to those who invested in them.

State-owned: Copasa and Banrisul are not listed

On the other hand, Copasa (CSMG3) saw its common shares practically stagnant throughout this period, with a slight drop of 4.4%. On the other hand, Banrisul (BRSR6) had its series B preferred shares falling by more than 30% in the same range.

“The truth is that the current governments of Minas Gerais and Paraná have been implementing, mainly in the case of Cemig and Copel, interesting work to gain efficiency”, comments Guto Leite, manager of Western Asset.

“Although the two governors keep the companies as state-owned companies, they are trying to carry out better management”, he adds.

The manager, however, argues that, despite the improvement, these companies continue to face obstacles when it comes to efficiency gains.

“Even with the advances, they are not able to reach the ‘state of the art’ of a private company. They have strings attached, having to make bids or being prevented from making allocations in human resources or capital,” he explains.

As an example for this, Leite cites the case of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), which despite the good management implemented in recent years, while Wilson Ferreira Jr. and Rodrigo Limp were executive directors, managed to unlock even more value after its capitalization process, with a lot of fat “to be burned”.

However, Western does not see Cemig, an energy company in Minas Gerais, or Copel, an energy company in Paraná, advancing, for the time being, in their privatization processes.

According to him, this happens even in the case of reelection of the governors of the two states – which is likely to occur, since the chief executives of both states, Romeu Zema (MG) and Ratinho Junior (PR), lead the latest election polls.

“The constitution of Minas Gerais demands that privatization be passed through the legislative assembly, where it is not guaranteed that Zema will obtain a majority. In Paraná, apparently, there is a view that the population opposes to privatization. There are institutional and political frameworks”, contextualizes the specialist.

JP Morgan, in a report, highlights that, in Paraná, Ratinho Junior has already taken a stand against the privatization of Copel, even though, during his government, there has been an improvement in the operational and financial performance of the state-owned company.

Sabesp has a chance of being privatized

For the manager of Western, Sabesp, the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo, is a case of a state-owned company that has room for operational improvement and that has chances of presenting a trigger [catalisador] privatization process – mainly in the case of candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (former Minister of Infrastructure), now in second place, winning the electoral race.

“It is difficult to talk about privatization at first because we have Fernando Haddad in the first place. [PT]. I believe that the PT, if elected, would seek to carry out a process of repositioning the company”, he debates. “But in case Tarcísio wins, given everything he did in the Bolsonaro government, the market would price a greater chance of privatization.”

Pedro Queiroz, an equity specialist at SVN Investimentos, has a similar view. “We believe that something similar could happen at Sabesp to what happened at Eletrobras. Tarcísio is not in the first position of the survey, but it could go to a second round and could lead to a repricing”, argues Queiroz. “It is a company with interesting operations, there is a discount on regulatory assets, but due to the inefficiency of the public company”.

According to him, the legal framework for sanitation brought legal certainty and also increased the interest of investors who previously did not look at the sector. State-owned sanitation companies have difficulties in making new investments, due to their economic situations, and the new legislation provides ways for capital to be sought in the private sector.

JPMorgan, despite having Sabesp as its favorite among sanitation companies, sees privatization as unlikely. “This is not only due to the uncertainty of who will be the next governor, but also because of our skeptical view of the legal and regulatory challenges of the process”, points out the bank.

Credit Suisse, in a report, sees that the probability of a candidate “market friendly” gaining strength in São Paulo is high, noting that Tarcisio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia have already gained, respectively, 8.8 percentage points and 2.2 points in the polls in the last two months.

Minas Gerais and Paraná face resistance when it comes to privatization

The Swiss bank points out that the states of Minas Gerais and Paraná are the ones that have surveys more clearly pointing to the reelection of their current governors, which seems to indicate a “high probability of maintaining the status quo”.

“Romeu Zema is the candidate considered more favorable to the market in relation to competitors and more than once mentioned privatization as a real possibility for Copasa. Even so, as the constitution of Minas Gerais currently requires a referendum to allow privatization, we believe that Zema’s re-election would not necessarily guarantee the conclusion of this process”, explains the bank.

In the case of Paraná, Credit specialists say that Ratinho Jr has not defended any privatization so far. “During his term, the Paraná regulatory framework did not meet expectations and, consequently, we believe that the perception of risk will remain high until a new base of regulatory assets is defined for the company”, they say.

Queiroz, from SVN, defines it as important to look at state-owned mining companies, but highlights that, there, it is more difficult to make progress on issues such as privatization, since, as mentioned by Credit, there is a need for a referendum to decide something type stipulated by state law.

“In Minas Gerais, electoral polls indicate that Romeu Zema (Partido NOVO) can be reelected, but the possibility of privatization of Cemig and Copasa remains challenging”, adds JPMorgan.

“During the 2018 race, Zema spoke openly about privatizing Cemig and Copasa if elected, which led to a rise in both shares. However, he was unable to carry out the alienations when faced with the Constitution of Minas Gerais”.

Finally, JP Morgan calculated how much possible privatizations are already priced in the shares of state utilities.

“With the recent performance of the shares, we believe that investors are already paying 35% of the valuation potential of the privatization to Sabesp and 12% to Copasa”, he explains.

“For other names such as Cemig, Copel and Sanepar, our analysis indicates that there is no upside included in the market price and therefore investors can capture this if they buy the shares now and wait for eventual privatizations”.

In addition to the utilities

Another state-owned company that, according to specialists, can benefit from a capitalization process is Banrisul.

The state government of Rio Grande do Sul recently interrupted the privatization of Corsan, Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento, amid the approach of elections. However, Eduardo Leite, in his first term, privatized CEEE-G, a power generation company, and Sulgás.

“It’s a minor case and Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, came to press the key of privatization, which ended up not coming out because of political capital”, comments the specialist. “It is a company that considers privatization as something important, as it has a lot of opportunity for growth”.

For him, the financial institution does not explore the possibilities it has within its reach, with much “market share” to conquer – which does not happen, in part, due to the unavailability of resources.

“When we look at Rio Grande do Sul, the gross domestic product comes a lot from agriculture, around 40%, and this sector has low default rates. There is a great opportunity for growth and for advancing financing on this front, which is little explored,” says Queiroz.

“It is a matter of Leite continuing his policy”, he adds, mentioning the current leader of the state executive, who also leads the electoral polls in the state.

João Abdouni, an analyst at Inv, concludes by saying that, in the case of state companies, investors have to evaluate closely case by case – the house, however, has a particular policy, preferring to expose itself to some sectors seeking to invest in private companies, when they exist.

“In the case of Cemig, in Minas Gerais, the Zema government is doing good management, for example. But we have no position because we see that there are companies similar to it without the state risk and with valuation similar, in the case of Eletrobras”, he justifies. “If we had Zema’s departure, for example, we could have a change in management, but the probability of Zema winning is high”.

Inv, however, has a position in Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), citing the federal companies. “Despite being state-owned, we don’t have any other similar company in Brazil”, he points out.

João Daronco, an analyst at Suno, explains that the house, in turn, monitors the claims of each state and that the risks are placed in the share price. “What we do is get away from the political issue a bit. We try to escape operating news, but understand politics and how it can build or destroy value,” he concludes.

SVN, in its investment portfolio, when it comes to state-owned companies, has a stake in Sabesp. Inv and Western do not have any state-owned companies and Suno chooses not to open their investments outside their portfolios.

