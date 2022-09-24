WhatsApp prepares one of the most awaited updates: audio status

WhatsApp has been investing in a new tool for a few months now. The function allows a new model of sharing audios within the messenger. Understand how the audio status will work.

The information in this text came from a portal specialized in disseminating WhatsApp news firsthand. WABetaInfo is often not wrong in its predictions and has been warning users about audio status for some time.

See how the new feature will work in the most popular messaging app in Brazil and the world.

“Audio Status” Function Comes to WhatsApp

As can be seen in the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo website, once available, “WhatsApp Audio Status” will give the possibility to add a small voice note to the statuses. That way, the rest of the contacts will be able to hear you in a different way within the platform. It will all depend, of course, on the user’s privacy settings and who has decided to restrict the display of their status.

When posting an audio status to Whatsapp, you can change the Status background color, and the audio message can last up to 30 seconds. When opening the page, the sound will start playing automatically.

When will it arrive for all users?

The novelty was found within version 2.22.21.5 of WhatsApp beta, which means that it is only available for testing. Also, it can only be experienced on devices that use the Android operating system. Soon, iPhone owners who have the beta version will also be able to see for themselves how the feature works.

As always, WhatsApp has not given any opinion on the subject and there is no scheduled date for the release of audio statuses to the entire user base. It is expected that within a few weeks the feature will be activated in the final version of the software for both android as for iOS.