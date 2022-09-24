when it will be paid, amounts and more

The federal government authorized the transfer of PIS/Pasep salary bonus with base year 2020 for millions of workers in the first half. In addition to this round, which had been postponed last year, the expectation is that the benefit for 2021.

However, the decision was to postpone the calendar again and pay only the 2020 allowance. Thus, those who worked in 2021 remain without information about when they will receive the benefit.

The salary bonus is paid to employees of private companies that are part of the PIS (Social Integration Program) and public servants that participate in the Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets). The first is transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal, while the second is under the responsibility of Banco do Brasil.

What is known about the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance?

So far, the government has not yet released the official benefit payment schedule. However, the expectation is that the transfers will occur next year.

As for the amount, the allowance is linked to the current minimum wage, currently R$1,212. The latest forecast from the Ministry of Economy is that inflation will end the year at 6.54%, and this is the percentage used in the readjustment of the minimum.

If the estimate is confirmed, the national floor will go to R$ 1,292 as of January. This will also be the PIS/Pasep ceiling, since the amount paid to each worker depends on the number of months worked in the year considered for calculation (1/12 of the minimum per month).

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep 2021?

To receive the benefit for last year, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2021; Have received up to two monthly minimum wages, on average, in that year; Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021; Having the correct data in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) or in eSocial last year.

The benefit consultation can be done online, on the Digital Work Card application, or by calling the Alô Trabalho call center, at number 158.