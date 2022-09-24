Which team took the Brasileirão the longest

With each round that passes in the Brazilian Championship, the expectation of Palmeiras fans in the face of the possibility of another title only increases. According to mathematicians, the alviverde team has almost a 90% chance of lifting the cup in 2022.

But among the most confident fans, the question is no longer just whether the title will come, but how many rounds in advance. At the moment, Palmeiras has eight points ahead of the second place. If he maintains the difference, he guarantees the title two rounds before the end. In the straight points system, Palmeiras was champion twice, curiously always in the penultimate round, in 2016 and 2018.

O UOL Esporte remember: in which edition — and by which team — was the Brasileirão won earlier in the era of consecutive points?

The answer, in fact, is triple: São Paulo, in 2007, Cruzeiro, in 2013, and Flamengo, in 2019. All of them lifted the Brasileirão cup with four rounds of before.

See all the champions of the rush era and the title round:

4 rounds in advance: Flamengo (2019), Cruzeiro (2013), São Paulo (2007)

3 rounds in advance: Corinthians (2017), Corinthians (2015), Fluminense (2012)

2 rounds in advance: Cruzeiro (2014), São Paulo (2006), Cruzeiro (2003), Atlético-MG (2021)

1 round in advance: Palmeiras (2018), Palmeiras (2016)

last round: Flamengo (2020), Corinthians (2011), Fluminense (2010), Flamengo (2009), São Paulo (2008), Corinthians (2005), Santos (2004)

WON WITH SLEEP

In 2007, São Paulo won the third consecutive Brazilian Championship after beating Goiás 1-0, in Brasília. Thus, he opened up enough advantage to take arch-rival Santos out of the title fight.

In 2013, the Cruzeiro fan was able to cry out ‘it’s champion’ after Athletico, who disputed the cup with the celestial team, was defeated by Criciúma by 2 to 1, in the 34th round. Cruzeiro found out about the title at halftime of its game against Vitória, and still won the duel at Barradão by 3 to 1.

Finally, in 2019, Flamengo mathematically secured the Brasileirão title even without entering the field, thanks to the 2-1 defeat of rival Palmeiras to Grêmio.