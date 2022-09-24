who gets the new installment?

New installments of Truck Driver Assistance It’s from Taxi Assistance fall into the account of thousands of beneficiaries at the end of this week. According to the calendars released by the government, the deposit of the two benefits is scheduled for the September 24.

The aid was created through a constitutional amendment approved by the National Congress and edited by the government. There will be six monthly installments worth R$ 1 thousand each, with payments until December this year.

Dates and Payments

Transfers are made through digital savings created free of charge for beneficiaries in the Caixa Tem app. The deadline for moving the money is 90 days, otherwise it returns to the coffers of the Union.

This month, truck drivers who sent the self-declaration until September 12 will be able to withdraw two retroactive installments of the aid, referring to July and August. Check the benefits release schedule:

September 24: 3rd installment;

October 22: 4th installment;

November 26: 5th installment;

December 17: 6th installment.

Who can withdraw the Trucker Aid?

Officially called BEm Caminhoneiro, the benefit serves autonomous cargo carriers with active registration until May 31 of this year. To receive, you need:

Have an active registration in the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) of the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) until the mentioned date;

Have a valid CPF and CNH (National Driver’s License);

Submit the self-declaration (only those who did not register a cargo operation in 2022).

Who can withdraw Taxi Assistance?

The second benefit, called BEm Taxista, is intended for taxi drivers with an active registration with the city hall of the municipality where they work until May 31, 2022. The criteria for receiving are: