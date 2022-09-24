who is in the fight to complete attack in the Cup?

Two months before the World Cup debut in Qatar, the Brazilian team is in a war: the battle between Tite’s forwards. With too many players in attack, it’s hard to know who will be in the final call-up on November 7th.

In the 3-0 victory against Ghana, in Le Havre (France), the team started with Raphinha on the right wing, Vini Jr. on the left and Richarlison as a centre-forward; Neymar played as a midfielder, behind the offensive line. Author of two goals, the Tottenham striker practically guaranteed himself at the World Cup. On Wednesday, Tite released a phrase that he often repeats whenever asked about the call-up: “The field speaks”.

With Richarlison’s good performance, the number of theoretically open positions decreases. “Rricharlison smells like a goal. He doesn’t want to know, he wants to finish. He wants to go to the goal”, said Tite.

The other two members of the attack did not score against Ghana, but they created chances and were important to build the result in the first half. Raphinha had two clear opportunities, but ended up failing to define. Already Vini Jr. he was much applauded by the public and he was comfortable in the new tactical scheme tested by the coach. Both have a spot in Qatar.

Richarlison was the top scorer at the Tokyo Olympics for the Brazilian national team Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

In the second half, Tite changed the three pieces of the attack, giving chances to Antony, Rodrygo and Matheus Cunha. Of the three, Antony is the most consolidated as a candidate for the final list. Rodrygo pleases the coaching staff for the versatility of playing in the three positions in the sector and for being able to surrender throughout the game, while Cunha gives the option of aerial play and can also be used as a midfielder in some tactical variation.

Roberto Firmino during training with the Brazilian team in Le Havre, France Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Against Tunisia, the coaching staff should also observe Pedro and Roberto Firmino. The two did not enter the field on Friday and the trend is that they will be tested in the last friendly before the Cup. However, the coach has already said that he evaluates athletes based not only on games. For him, training is often even more important.

In addition to the eight players called up for the friendlies – the three starters against Ghana, the three substitutes who entered and the two who did not play – there is also Gabriel Jesus, who started the season in great shape for Arsenal. Although he was not called up for this Fifa Date, he is also considered the right name. Gabriel Martinelli, also from Arsenal, runs on the outside.

In the current scenario, everything indicates that Tite will call up eight forwards for the World Cup. Neymar, Vini Jr., Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo are the right names. Richarlison, after a decisive performance against Ghana, also secured a spot. There would remain two places on the list, but one of them is destined for Gabriel Jesus.

Therefore, there would be only one position available, disputed by Matheus Cunha, Firmino, Pedro and Martinelli. There is also the possibility of Tite summoning one less midfielder to call an extra striker. This context depends on the successful use of attackers as midfielders. Neymar passed the test against Ghana, and Firmino and Cunha were also observed in the sector during training. If you have attackers who can do the job, an extra spot could be opened up front.

Peter, the favorite

Image: MARCELLO DIAS/SPORTS DAY/CONTENT STATION

A sensation in Brazilian football this season, striker Pedro, from Flamengo, is in a curious situation. He has already been called up three times, but has only entered the field in one match, playing 15 minutes against Venezuela, on November 14, 2020.

Even with little experience in the team, the striker is the favorite for the remaining vacancy because he has different characteristics from the other candidates. In recent months, he has been repeatedly praised by Tite, who sees the red-black as a complementary profile to that of fast wingers such as Vini, Antony and Raphinha.

The fierce fight with Cunha and Firmino does not prevent Pedro from praising the competition. During the week in Le Havre, he talked about the two companions. “Matheus Cunha has a very good movement in attack, he is a guy of great quality. Firmino has a different characteristic, of becoming a guard midfielder, and he has a lot of technique. It is an honor to be in the midst of so many talents”, he said. .