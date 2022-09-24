Who is Leandro? Promise goalkeeper from São Paulo’s base and ‘Ceni’s calf’ draws attention

Last Thursday (22), the goalkeeper Leandro drew attention in São Paulo’s rout against Penapolense for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. In just two minutes of play, the defender opened the scoring, which ended in 6-0, by scoring a great free-kick – just like Rogério Ceni used to do during his playing career. THE THING! made a brief profile of the young man. Check it out below.

At just 17 years old, the player is already part of Alex de Souza’s team and has been with the club’s shirt since 2019. From his first moments, he has already shown himself to be quite “advanced”, something that was even mentioned by the coach of the category. At 15, he was part of the under-17.

This season, he was present in the campaigns of the Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20, Campeonato Paulista Sub-20 and the Copa São Paulo Futebol Júnior – where he was the reserve for most of the campaign. In all, 25 games were played. Leandro began to gain more space in Alex’s team in April of that year, when Young moved up to the professional ranks, with 14 wins, five draws and six defeats.

The goal scored last Thursday (22) was similar to those made by Ceni. Today the coach of the professional team, he has established himself as the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in history. In all, there were 131 – 61 of which were fouls – in 1237 games for São Paulo. Since then, no other defender of the club has come close to equaling the marks of the great idol.

Alex de Souza, in an interview with SPFCTV, spoke about the quality of Leandro. According to his words, even at a young age, he presents a good evolution.

– São Paulo had one of the greatest collectors in history, at least in my generation that I saw, which was Rogério. And he (Leandro) took such a liking to the thing that we are having to stop Leandro: ‘Man, hold on a little bit, let’s go slowly, let’s control this’. Because he’s really seen that you have the aptitude for it,” he said.

– And I always joke with him the following… I used to joke, because now he ‘broke my legs’… I said: ‘You start hitting today, at 18, suddenly at 23, at 24, at 25 you leave your first goal. And today, a wonderful goal. A goal that, really, from where I was on the bench I can see the direction it takes. So, he is to be congratulated and is a sample of what I particularly like a lot – he added.

Leandro also talked about the conquest. The young athlete highlighted the example of Rogério Ceni and stated that he has also dedicated himself to becoming a goalkeeper-scorer.

– I am immensely happy to be able to score this goal, especially in a game that we needed to win. I’ve been trying for a few games and I’ve been training for a long time, so it’s a wonderful moment in my life. It’s a lot of responsibility to defend the São Paulo shirt as a goalkeeper, even more to be a free-kick. For the giant history of the club, taking Rogério as an example – said Leandro.

Although he hasn’t played any matches with Ceni’s squad, he has already participated in some training sessions. The player also has stints with the Brazilian Under-17 team. For São Paulo, in 2020, he won the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 and the Supercopa do Brasil in the same category.