Who is the heartthrob bodyguard that drew sighs from the British

posted on 9/23/2022 5:19 PM / updated on 9/23/2022 5:58 PM



Major Jonathan Thompson stole the attention of the British, who called him “handsome and elegant”. In the photo, he appears guarding the queen consort Camilla Parker – (Credit: Twitter @PamelaDungey/Reproduction)

As the United Kingdom bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and experiences the transition to the reign of the now King Charles III, a non-royal figure has been stealing the attention of the British: Major Jonathan Thompson. The officer is part of the King’s security and went viral on social media after becoming the “darling” of the British when he was noticed at official ceremonies.

“Everyone is in love with his squire! Major Johnny Thompson,” wrote a Brit on Twitter. Johnathan Thompson was first noticed on September 9, when Prime Minister Liz Truss’ meeting with King Charles III was closely watched by the European press.

The man gained prominence by welcoming Liz in the car and drawing attention to his beauty, indicated the British tabloids. The uniform that the soldier wore on the occasion, and that accompanies him in various daily tasks, was also worthy of praise: a thick plaid kilt, a kind of skirt, and an accessory tied at the waist made of fur. In the upper part of the suit, there are so many decorations that they don’t just fit on the left side of the chest, where they are usually fixed.

The Prime Minister has arrived at Buckingham Palace for an audience with The King. pic.twitter.com/YRLvZ4GHyV — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 9, 2022





One user even claimed that the prime minister caused envy around the world for meeting the Major. “PM Truss is the envy of the world. A weekly meeting with Johnny… I mean King Charles,” she joked. “We’re going to see a lot of him now on television. As my husband said: ‘look, that Major of yours is showing up’”, added another user.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail UK, Thompson is part of the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and has the role of squire to members of the royal family. Known as Johnny to those closest to him, he has worked with Charles since 2020 and is responsible for the “planning and execution” of the now-king’s daily programs.

Official engagements and public events must also have his presence. He has also been in the service of the Queen and videos retrieved by fans show him holding an umbrella for Elizabeth II and laughing with her.





Lose hope! The Major is married

Despite the tight routine, Major Thompson doesn’t just live in uniforms and royalty. He has been married for 13 years to a marketing executive, with whom he has a four-year-old son – which was considered by the British press as bad news for the soldier’s admirers.

This admiration seems to be linked not only to the use of a special uniform. Other looks worn by Major were also praised and viral on social media. At the funeral ceremonies of Queen Elizabeth II, videos in which the royal soldier appears in a suit caused repercussions among his fans.

A Brit shared on TikTok a video of him arriving at the Palace and passing through the security containment, dressed in a navy blue formal suit. “Girls, I just saw him. Major Johnny Thompson, the King’s new squire,” the fan wrote. The record has 8.2 million views on the social network, a true viral.

My my look who’s in a suit pic.twitter.com/aPC58M5Nbo — mancLass (@MancLassRTNs) September 15, 2022

Look at Major Johnny Thompson behind King Charles & Boris. He’s so sweet when he offers his umbrella from him. #majorjohnnythompson #MajorJohnny pic.twitter.com/OxNM4J0E12 — Nancy Sidley (@imagingpdx) September 15, 2022





In short, any new movement of the “Major docile eyes”, as it was nicknamed, gains notoriety. In another post, a user shared a video and even asked followers to ignore Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who were in the footage, and focus on the Major’s faces and mouths when he was behind the. “Ignore Harry and Megan. Check out the Major,” she wrote.

Ignoren a Harry ya Megan

Vean al Major Jonathan Thompson pic.twitter.com/elih6DH9nX — Patricia Velaryon (@PatriciadeLion1) September 16, 2022





See other soldier moments:

Daily dose of Major Johnny Thompson. https://t.co/rnQuMeBoTR — Suzanne Brmptn (@Suzanne_Brmptn) September 17, 2022

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Llandaff Cathedral

With Major Johnny Thompson pic.twitter.com/Oc7Qp9DVPL — Eostre (@NorthernEostre) September 16, 2022



