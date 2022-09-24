Why Lula doesn’t go to the SBT presidential debate, which will have Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) don’t go to presidential debate, this afternoon, on SBT. With two events in the city of São Paulo, the PT has a busy schedule in the final stretch of the campaign and believes he has already spoken with the audiences who will follow the program.

With a preference for hearings and events on the street, the campaign does not see what the former president, rising in the polls and fighting to try to win in the first round, would have to gain by participating. advisors also understand that there is not so much to lose. On the other hand, he should go to the Globo debate, next Thursday (29).

O PT had already signaled that it would only go to a maximum of three debates promoted by a pool of companies because of the agenda and, unofficially, only in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his main opponent to the Planalto, participated.

Today’s program caters to both: it will be carried out by CNN Brasil, SBT, Estadão/ Rádio Eldorado, Veja, Terra and NovaBrasilFM and the president has already confirmed his presence.

In a press conference in Ipatinga (MG) yesterday (23), the PT justified his absence based on the agenda and the participation of new candidates, such as Father Kelmon (PTB), whose candidacy was approved by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in the midst of of September.

Check. The campaign understands that Lula has already spoken to audiences from the two stations in the pool. Last week, he participated in an interview on CNN and, last Thursday (22), he gave an interview on Programa do Ratinho, on SBT.

With CNN — and the presentation by William Waack — the focus was on the business and upper-middle class niche that follows the channel. In Ratinho, the campaign’s objective was to use the most popular tone, which the former president is familiar with, and reach the middle and lower classes.

PT members understand that the objectives were achieved in both. for the team lulistathe interviews leave the matter with the broadcasters as resolved.

Furthermore, Lula has already made it clear that he considers the format of the debates outdated, with a lot of waiting time and little talking time. In interviews, not only is he able to speak more, he is more comfortable and consequently performs better.

Nonstop. According to PT’s campaign, the agenda is full and there is also a lack of time for Lula not only to prepare himself but also to attend the SBT studios. The agenda, until last night (23), does not include the program:

On Friday (23), he was in Ipatinga (MG) for a rally with former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), candidate for the government of Minas Gerais;

(MG) for a rally with former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), candidate for the government of Minas Gerais; Today, will have two rallies in São Paulo –in the morning in the south zone and in the afternoon in the east zone –next to Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for the government;

–in the morning in the south zone and in the afternoon in the east zone –next to Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for the government; Tomorrow (25), fly to Rio de Janeirofor an event with the unprecedented presence of Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

It is expected that, at the time of the debate, he will be in the act of Itaquera, in the east side. For the PT, as the public has already been covered, it makes more sense to go back to the street and face-to-face events than to debate.

I can’t uncheck [os compromissos em São Paulo] because, with a week to go before the elections, you canceling appointments that have been announced to the people is very delicate.”

In sight. The main but of the strategy is that, not going to the debate, Lula’s pulpit should be empty and his opponents can ask questions directed to him. O My fear is that, even absent, the PT, not Bolsonaro, is the main target.

In interviews, opponents have already indicated that they should question Lula. For the campaign, an unlikely match against the highest ranked in the polls doesn’t seem all that unlikely.

On the other hand, both the time (18:15) and the average audience of the vehicles involved make the campaign not see this event as a primary need. With the trend of growth in the polls, they say they feel it’s better not to mess with a team that is winning.

The debate. In addition to Lula and Bolsonaro, were invited to the program Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Avila (New), Father Kelmon (PTB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil). They are the only ones whose parties have at least five federal deputies – a requirement of the Electoral Justice. Not counting Lula, everyone should go.

According to the organization, there will be four blocks, lasting about two hours. There will be no audience and only four advisors from each candidate will be allowed to enter the studio. The debate will be led by journalist Carlos Nascimento.