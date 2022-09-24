Why no country in Latin America has nuclear weapons – and Brazil’s role in it

Angel Bermúdez

BBC News World

23 September 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki ushered in the era of nuclear terror

During the second half of the 20th century, humanity lived in fear of a possible nuclear holocaust. It was a kind of apocalyptic nightmare.

To the possibility of a confrontation with atomic weapons between the two rival superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union, was soon added the concern about the so-called nuclear proliferation: the possibility that other countries and – even more worrying – terrorist organizations could gain control of the bomb.

To try to contain this possibility, the government of US President Dwight Eisenhower launched in 1953 the “Atoms for Peace” initiative, which promised to facilitate access to peaceful uses of nuclear energy for countries that renounced to equip themselves with the bomb.

In 1957, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was created, which is part of the United Nations system; and little more than a decade later, in 1968, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was established to face this danger.

These initiatives, however, have not been able to prevent that in practically every region of the world there is at least one country that has developed nuclear weapons.

The United States and Russia (heir to the Soviet arsenal) were joined by European countries (United Kingdom and France); from Asia (China, North Korea, India and Pakistan); from the Middle East (Israel, which does not formally admit to having the bomb) and from Africa (South Africa, the only country that developed the bomb and then voluntarily disposed of it).

Thus, states in virtually every part of the world have or have had nuclear weapons with one notable exception: Latin America, where not only are there no nuclear powers, but was the first densely populated region in the world to declare itself a nuclear-weapon-free zone. .

How did this happen? The reasons are many, but the first reasons are found six decades ago.

The impact of the missile crisis

“The story of why Latin America does not have nuclear weapons goes back to the missile crisis in October 1962, when the Soviet Union positioned missiles in Cuba, giving rise to a crisis between the United States and the Soviet Union”, explains Luis Rodríguez. , a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Security and International Cooperation at Stanford University in California (USA).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The 1962 Missile Crisis brought the world to the brink of World War III

“As a result, several Latin American countries decided to start forming a multilateral response to prevent another missile crisis from happening in the region. This was the first time that Latin American countries saw nuclear risks so close to home”, adds the expert on the episode considered the closest point humanity came to a Third World War.

Rodríguez explains that, since the end of the 1950s, there has been a concern to prevent another country from doing what the United States did in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In Europe, Ireland was one of the countries that promoted this idea and, in Latin America, it was Costa Rica. However, until then, this risk was seen as something distant.

Ryan Musto, from the College of William and Mary (Virginia, USA), agrees that the idea of ​​banning the bomb had existed in Latin America since before 1962, but believes that everything changed then.

“The Cuban Missile Crisis was a catalyst, and Brazil then proposes to make Latin America a nuclear-weapon-free zone as a possible solution to this crisis, because it could facilitate the withdrawal of missiles from Cuba, while allowing get rid of the face of both the United States and the Soviet Union”, Musto tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

This initiative did not succeed and the missile crisis was resolved through direct dialogue between Washington and Moscow. But many Latin American countries continued to see the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone as a way to prevent a similar crisis from happening again in the future.

Thus, the region began a process of negotiations that culminated in February 1967 with the creation of the Treaty of Tlatelolco (neighborhood of Mexico City where the agreement was signed) which prohibits the development, acquisition, testing and installation of nuclear weapons in Latin America. and Caribbean.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The International Atomic Energy Agency was created in 1957

This treaty came into force in 1969, but with it the risks of nuclear proliferation in the region did not come to an end, as there were two key states in the region reluctant to fully accept it.

The resistance of Brazil and Argentina

Although Brazil was one of the initial proponents of creating a Latin American nuclear-weapon-free zone, it soon changed its position on the matter, ceding this leadership position to Mexico.

The Mexican effort was rewarded with the fact that the treaty was named after Tlatelolco, the seat of that country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and with the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Mexican diplomat Alfonso García Robles in 1982.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Alfonso García Robles was called ‘Mr Disarmament’ at UN conference

“After the coup in Brazil in 1964, the country’s military elites decided to invest less in the demilitarization project in Latin America,” says Rodríguez.

Another country in the region, relevant from the point of view of nuclear technology, which refused to fully accept the Treaty of Tlatelolco was Argentina.

“After 1962, Mexico becomes the visible face of this initiative. Brazil distances itself from it. There are scientists who internally question: ‘Do we really want to give up our right to have nuclear weapons in exchange for nothing? need them?'” says Musto.

The expert claims that both countries formally supported the Treaty of Tlatelolco because it would “feel wrong” not to, and participated in the drafting of the agreement trying to influence what was then known as “peaceful nuclear explosions” to be allowed.

Rodríguez explains that, at that time, it was believed that nuclear energy could be an instrument to accelerate the development of Latin American countries and that these “peaceful explosions” could be used, for example, to open mines, navigation channels or even even for hydroelectric works.

“That’s what led countries like Brazil and Argentina to develop certain dual-use technology nuclear programs, which could serve for civilian or military purposes, which generated certain tensions, especially with international organizations,” says Rodríguez.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Brazil has two active nuclear plants

Rodríguez and Musto say that it has not been proven that the governments of Argentina and Brazil had plans to develop nuclear weapons, although there are indications that there were people within the governments of both countries who favored this possibility.

“What Brazil and Argentina did was create a nuclear program outside the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, that’s why they are called secret programs of Brazil and Argentina”, says Rodríguez.

“There are historians like Carlos Pati, an Italian who works in Brazil, who have not found that the motivations were purely military or that they were to create nuclear weapons. nuclear weapons and factions that decided not to have them,” he adds.

Musto indicates that both countries were very concerned about the limitations that international agreements could impose on their nuclear development options.

“Both countries wanted to develop a complete and independent cycle of nuclear fuel production. They didn’t want their nuclear sovereignty to be affected”, he says.

Nonetheless, in the early 1990s, both countries renounced the right to peaceful nuclear explosions, fully integrated into the Tlatelolco Treaty, and later did the same with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

These decisions were accompanied by the abandonment by both Argentina and Brazil of their ballistic missile development programs. Projects that, combined with its nuclear development programs outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty, have generated concern in the international community.

Rivalries, costs and international institutions

In addition to the impact of the missile crisis, there are other factors that contributed to the fact that no country in Latin America — and especially Brazil and Argentina, which were in the best position to do so — was equipped with the bomb.

Ryan Musto points, for example, to the region’s lack of the kind of intense rivalries and conflicts that occur in other parts of the world.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Democratic transitions in Argentina and Brazil facilitated their full incorporation into the international nuclear weapons regime

“Yes, Brazil and Argentina are rivals, but this never reached a point strong enough to lead to an arms race. In general, Latin America seems to be a relatively stable region when it comes to interstate conflicts”, highlights the expert.

Another contributing element in the case of Brazil and Argentina was that both countries made the transition from military dictatorships to democracy in the mid-1980s.

The high cost of an atomic program may also have played an important role in deterring nuclear proliferation in the region.

“Developing a nuclear program is very expensive. It needs a lot of infrastructure, experts and knowledge”, says Rodríguez, from Stanford University.

This high cost, moreover, is not just measured by the amount of money the nuclear weapons program requires. Also high are the diplomatic and prestige costs derived from going against the grain of the international consensus against the proliferation of weapons and also from the lost opportunities related to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

A clear example of this, according to Musto, occurred in 1975, when Brazil signed with West Germany the biggest agreement in history in terms of the transfer of nuclear technology to a country in the global south.

“The agreement was supposed to help Brazil build eight nuclear reactors. Well, the United States put pressure on West Germany because Brazil was not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and there were suspicions about its atomic program — and perhaps also because of some interests US trade agreements. In the end, the agreement did not materialize”, he says.

“So these types of aspirations disappeared because Brazil and Argentina did not fully participate in the system of nuclear standards provided for in the Non-Proliferation Treaty regime,” he adds.

Thus, a point was reached where, for both countries, there were more benefits and opportunities if they were fully integrated into the international institutions that regulate the peaceful use of atomic energy, rather than trying to preserve their freedom of action outside of them.