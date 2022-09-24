Windows 11 22H2 is hurting NVIDIA GPU performance

Games report game performance drops, constant stutters, and other issues

Officially launched by Microsoft last Tuesday (20), Windows 11 update 22H2 brought unexpected effects for owners of NVIDIA GPUs. Multiple player reports claim that the update resulted in notable performance drops in several games and in problems in the reproduction of their audios.

According to some reports posted on Reddit, the most frequent problem is the stutters, which cause a game’s gameplay to become jerky for several minutes. The issue seems to come up at random times, and the only way to fix it at the moment seems to be roll back Windows 11 22H2 installation.

Windows Latest claims that the issues were already known to Microsoft before the official release of the update, having already appeared during its testing phase. The list of reported issues also involves the appearance of the famous Blue Screens of Death and various bugs in game play.

NVIDIA is investigating the situation

In a message posted on Reddit, a NVIDIA representative stated that the company is already studying the situation to create a solution for her. The company asks players to fill out a driver feedback form explaining what issues they are experiencing and which games they appear in.

Among the titles listed by affected users are popular names like Call of Duty, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and God of War, among many others. However, it seems that the problem is widespreadnot restricted to the latest titles or titles that run on a specific version of DirectX or other graphics APIs.

One Temporary solution seems to be to disable NVIDIA FrameView SDK service — to do this, type “Services” in the Windows search bar, find the corresponding option and, after clicking with the right mouse button, click “Stop” and restart the machine. There are also reports that turning off Windows 11 gaming optimizations can minimize the issue. The expectation is that both NVIDIA and Microsoft will soon release definitive fixes for the issues faced by users.

