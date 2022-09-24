With 46% of the votes, Lula surpasses the sum of the other candidates

posted 9/24/2022 12:52 pm / updated 9/24/2022 1:03 pm



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PT; Alan Santos/PR; PDT/Disclosure, Agência Senado/Reproduction)

The fourth round of the “Campaign Thermometer” poll shows that candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 46% of voting intentions and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 38%. The survey, carried out by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers (Abrapel), reveals that PT surpassed, for the first time, the sum of the other candidates (45%).

As for the other presidential candidates, the study, carried out from September 21 to 23, shows Ciro Gomes (PDT) in third place, with 6%, and Simone Tebet (MDB) in fourth place, with 4% of intentions. Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Vera (PSTU), Eymael (DC), Leo Péricles (UP) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) were cited, but did not reach 0.5% of the citations. Father Kelmon was on the list, but not mentioned by any respondents. Of those interviewed, 5% said they intended to vote blank or null, and 4% did not know or did not respond.

Lula has more voting intentions in the Northeast Region (58%) and Bolsonaro in the South (47%). The sample included the participation of 1,100 people residing in all regions of the country. The estimated maximum margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.

In the second round scenario, Lula has the advantage with 54% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro 38%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-01897/2022.

Participation increases

The survey revealed that in recent days the number of people involved in campaigns has increased from 13% to 19%. Despite the increase, participation could be higher. Of those interviewed, 58% said they were very interested in elections, 15% said they had some interest, 13% had little interest and 11% had no interest.

The study also revealed that 70% of people want the election to be resolved in the first round, 80% reveal that they have already decided their vote, 4% say they will decide in the next few days, 8% intend to decide only on election day and 5 % await the last debate.