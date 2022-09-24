With Endrick and three Santos players, the under-17 team is called up for preparation in São Paulo

This Friday, the coach of the Brazilian under-17 team, Phelipe Leal, announced the 22 players called up for the third stage of the team’s preparation for the South American Conmebol 2023 Tournament, qualifying competition for the category’s World Cup.

Among the names selected is Endrick, from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old striker is called up again by Brazil after winning the Montaigu Tournament, under-17 competition held in France. The call-up, by the way, comes less than a week after the striker was linked for the first time to a game of the professional team, being on the bench in the 1-0 victory over Santos, for the Brazilian Championship. For the under-17s, he has scored eight goals in six matches this year.

In addition to him, defender Vitor Nunes and forwards Estêvão also represent Palmeiras. Who also had three athletes summoned was Santos. They are: Full-backs João Victor Souza and João Pedro Chermont and striker Rodrigo Cézar.

Corinthians and São Paulo have one player each. Striker Pedrinho represents Timão, while midfielder Guilherme Batista is São Paulo on the list.

The Brazilian delegation will be hosted in Cotia, at the São Paulo Futebol Clube Training Center, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, and will use the venue’s structure from October 3rd to 11th. Athletes perform on Monday, October 3rd. In addition to the training routine, Leal will lead the team in a training game, with an opponent yet to be defined.

Check the list of nominees:

goalkeepers:

Phillipe Gabriel – CR Vasco da Gama

Caio Barone – CR Flamengo

defenders:

Vitor Nunes – SE Palmeiras

Dayvisson – Athletico Paranaense

João Paulo Dalla Corte – SC Internacional

Isaac – Red Bull Bragantino

Sides:

Vitor Reis – Atletico Mineiro

Joao Pedro Chermont – Santos FC

Joao Henrique – Fluminense FC

Joao Victor – Santos FC

Midfielders:

Matheus Ferreira – CR Vasco da Gama

Bernardo Valim – Botafogo FR

Lucas Camilo – Gremio FPA

Guilherme Batista – Sao Paulo FC

Eduardo Anastácio – Athletico Paranaense

Riquelme – Fluminense FC

Attackers:

Rayan – CR Vasco da Gama

Estevão – SE Palmeiras

Pedrinho – SC Corinthians

Rodrigo Cezar – Santos FC

Endrick – SE Palmeiras

Ricardo – SC Internacional

#Boys from the village summoned! 🇺🇸⚪⚫ João Victor Souza, JP Chermont and Rodrigo Cezar were chosen for the team’s preparation period for the South American Under-17 Tournament, qualifying for the category’s World Cup. Congratulations, baby girl! 👊🐳 pic.twitter.com/eFRmraj0o4 — Santos FC (@SantosFC) September 23, 2022

