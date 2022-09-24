With Messi inspired, impossible not to find Argentina favorites in the Cup

* Yesterday’s game was a real friendly, but the 3-0 victory over Honduras reinforces the current level of this Argentina, which has not lost in 34 games (since the 2019 Copa América semifinals, to Brazil).

* It is the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the Argentine national team, and it will hardly be broken until the opening of the World Cup. There are only two friendlies left until then, against Jamaica, next Tuesday, and the United Arab Emirates, only in November.

* Lionel Messi played very well. “With this inspiration, how will Argentina not be favorites in Qatar?”, asked commentator Toti Pasman yesterday at the end of the broadcast of Radio La Red, the leader in sports in Buenos Aires.

* With the two from yesterday, shirt 10 now has just 88 goals for the blue and white team, and can even triple the amount of Maradona (34 goals).

* The reverence of the Honduran players at the end of the game was symbolic. Such respect is to be seen even in Qatar, at the star’s fifth and final World Cup.

* The base of this Argentina is young, as Messi pointed out after the match, and such freshness comes in handy. The previous generation, undeniably talented but badly shaken after so many final defeats, dissolved and gave way to a group with fresh legs and strong minds.

* A great example of this was the debut of midfielder Enzo Fernández, ex-River Plate, today at Benfica. He showed the ability not only to integrate the selection, but to even be the starter in an eventuality with Paredes or De Paul. Anyone who has read the column since March knows that coach Lionel Scaloni is in love with him, who is only 21 years old.

* They always asked for “a team around Messi”, and this Argentina built a surreal capacity to take to the field 15 or 16 “starters” always at the same level. They change the names, but not the quality, like yesterday in Miami.

* Colleague André Rocha maintains that the current Brazil is characterized by the largest gathering of talents in the country since 2006. This Argentina, in turn, is the best post-Maradona (that is, since 1994).

* And the two countries together, when did they reach such a high World Cup? I would answer 1990, with Brazil then champion of the Copa América and Argentina as champion of the 1986 World Cup.

* There are 57 days left for the opening of the Cup. For Argentina it would be excellent if there were only five left. The team is flying, and its master lives a rare inspiration. It does deserve to be seen as a favorite to reach the semifinals and complete the seven games of the World Cup, but talking about a title is too premature. For Argentina and any other. Step by step. Like in tango.