With no one on board: the sea’s most famous mystery goes 150 years without answers – 09/24/2022

At the end of 1872, a century and a half ago, the American cargo ship Mary Celeste was found adrift, with no one on board, but in perfect condition, in the middle of the Atlantic, without anyone being able to explain what had happened to its crew – whose bodies, too, were never found.

Since then, the enigmatic case has become the most legendary, famous and intriguing mystery of the seas, in addition to earning the Mary Celeste the nickname of an authentic “ghost boat”, since, unlike other mythological vessels, such as the Flying Dutchman, he actually existed.

But what happened aboard that ship 150 years ago continues to defy the imagination of everyone who has ever set out to investigate — in vain — this case, which will never have an answer to the question that has never been answered: what happened to the crew of the Mary Celeste?

barrels of alcohol

All that is known is that when the Mary Celeste left New York, bound for Genoa, Italy, she was carrying a load of 1071 barrels of industrial, non-potable alcohol and ten people on board, including her family (wife and daughter two-year-old girl) from her commander, Benjamin Briggs, an experienced captain. And nothing else.

Image: Reproduction

It is virtually certain that at some point between the 27th of November and the 5th of December (the exact date is never known) they abandoned ship at sea, since the only thing that was not on board when the Mary Celeste was found was the lifeboat and some navigation instruments.

But why would Commander Briggs and his men have done that if, even when found, the Mary Celeste was still seaworthy?

Image: Reproduction

And why trade a big, safe boat for a small, risky boat in the middle of the ocean?

The questions have always outnumbered the answers in this intriguing case, which has challenged minds for a century and a half.

you will never know

Many theories have already been developed, but there has never been a conclusive explanation for what would have happened aboard the Mary Celeste, between November 27th (date of the last entry in her logbook, after she passed one of the islands of the Azores) and December 5, 1872, when it was located by another boat, the Dei Gratia, which was on the same route to Europe. And, most likely, you will never know.

intriguing details

What is concretely known is that the Mary Celeste departed New York on the 7th of November and, judging by the records in her logbook, was enjoying a voyage as smooth as the state of the sea around her. Until she was found floating empty, with almost all the sails down, but in perfect condition and with no apparent signs of trouble, except for a few intriguing details.

Image: Cumberland County Museum and Archives.

One is that the alcohol load was largely intact, but nine barrels lay empty – had they leaked or been inadvertently consumed, since that type and alcohol (a mixture of ethanol and methanol) could not be ingested?

Another detail is that there was plenty of water and food in the kitchen pantry – why trade a fueled boat for an empty boat in the middle of the ocean?

All of the occupants’ belongings were also on board, which meant they had left in a hurry – but for what reason?

Different theses for a mystery

Image: DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY/De Agostini via Getty Images

The boat’s sails, almost all of them down, indicated that the Mary Celeste had been purposely stalled at sea, possibly so the occupants could disembark – but why would the crew abandon a boat that could still sail?

There was also some puddled water inside the holds, but it could have been the work of rain or even the sea, after the boat was adrift. And a broken cable hung out to sea at the stern of the boat, as if it had been torn off while towing something—was it the lifeboat carrying the occupants in tow?

What was so bad about the Mary Celeste that no one stayed on board?

Each of these questions generated different theses to try to explain a mystery that has become practically inexplicable.

Riot on board?

One theory was that Captain Briggs had been the victim of a mutiny on board. When he reprimanded the crew, who would have been drinking part of the cargo (hence the empty barrels of alcohol), he would have been killed and thrown overboard, along with his wife and daughter. Then, fearing discovery, the mutineers reportedly abandoned the boat, with the dinghy, but were later swallowed by the sea.

Against this theory, however, weighs the fact that there were no signs of violence on board.

Betrayal and piracy?

Another thesis heralded the case to a simple piracy attack, coming — who knows? — from the very boat that supposedly “found” the Mary Celeste, the Dei Gratia.

Image: Reproduction

As both were on the same route, the Dei Gratia could have pursued the Mary Celeste and attacked her, so that her crew would receive the money that, according to the rules of the time, was paid to anyone who found an “abandoned” boat.

This was the main thesis defended by the investigation that investigated the case.

So much so that the captain of the Dei Gratia, Captain David Morehouse, who towed the Mary Celeste to the port of Gibraltar (perhaps with the simple intention of claiming the prize…), only received one-sixth of the ransom to which he was entitled, even though he was acquitted of suspected piracy, for lack of evidence.

The lenient reward, however, suggests that the authorities were not so convinced of his innocence.

On the other hand, the captain of the Dei Gratia and Captain Briggs were such good friends that they even had dinner together on the eve of the Mary Celeste’s departure.

Had he had the courage to betray his friend?

nothing was stolen

The other theories about piracy – robberies that could have been carried out by sea bandits – were soon discarded, because both the cargo and the belongings of the occupants of the Mary Celeste were intact on the boat. Nothing had been stolen.

The most accepted hypothesis

There was, however, a third hypothesis, which, to this day, is the most accepted by scholars – although it is impossible to say exactly how it would have occurred.

This hypothesis would be related to the flammable and incendiary load that the boat was carrying. She would have induced the crew to abandon the Mary Celeste, for fear of an explosion on board.

But why?

There are some assumptions to this.

What could have happened?

One of the assumptions is that the rocking of the boat would have overturned some barrels of alcohol (the so-called empty barrels), and the leak of the flammable liquid had put the crew in a panic.

Another, that the barrels that lay empty were the only ones that had been constructed of a more porous reddish wood, which would have allowed its contents to leak, filling the holds of the Mary

Celeste of highly flammable vapors.

When the crew sensed that the boat was on the verge of burning or exploding, they would have decided to abandon it in a hurry, using the lifeboat for that – but they would have kept it tied to the main boat at a certain distance, which would explain that cable. party hanging from the stern of the Mary Celeste, when found.

By this theory, the cable, however, had broken, causing the Mary Celeste to sail away (since, in her haste, not all her sails were lowered), and the boat, without oars, could no longer reach her. .

After that, the sea would have taken care of swallowing the small boat, with its ten occupants, without leaving a trace. But this is pure speculation .

Had they run away? But what?

Image: Reproduction

In a variant of this same hypothesis, the crew could have deliberately left the Mary Celeste in search of an island, imagining that it would explode, since days before they had passed through the vicinity of the Azores – perhaps, they intended to return there, and that is why they taken some navigation instruments, such as the sextant, which was not found in the abandoned boat.

All are plausible hypotheses. But impossible to prove.

The legend of the ghost boat is born

The mystery of the Mary Celeste soon spread across Europe and reached the ears of Scottish writer Artur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, who decided to fantasize even more about the story, turning it into that of a “ghost ship”.

Twelve years later, he released an imaginary novel, based on the case. It was what was needed for the most famous enigma of the oceans to also become a legend.

Image: Smithsonian

The legend of the boat with no one on board.

dark past

The dark past of that boat, before becoming Mary Celeste, contributed even more to this.

Built in 1861 and named after the original Amazon, it had a short and tumultuous history.

Its first commander fell ill—and then died—on the maiden voyage. Then it collided and sank another boat while sailing off the coast of England. And, less than three years later, it almost ended for good, running aground on the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, where it was built.

At the time, the Amazon was considered lost, but was rescued, renovated and renamed with another name: Mary Celeste.

But this, for the superstitious sailors of the time, was not a good idea, because it preached the tradition that changing the name of a boat brought bad luck.

Coincidence or not, it really brought bad luck. As the facts would reveal, seven years later.

cursed ship

After the mysterious disappearance of its crew, the Mary Celeste was sold and changed its owner and name several times, as no one wanted to sail on a boat considered “cursed” or “cursed”.

Until, in 1885, it was bought by a bankrupt commander, who decided to sink it on purpose, to collect the insurance money. And so he did, at some unknown point in the Caribbean.

It is not known if it was even found.

For over a century, not even the ex-Mary Celeste’s whereabouts have been known.

Until, in 2001, an expedition financed by adventure writer Clive Cussler located its wreckage, sunk in a bay in Haiti.

That was the end of Mary Celeste’s story, but not of the ghost that, for 150 years, has haunted this name.

A century and a half later, what happened to the crew of the Mary Celeste is a mystery still unanswered.

Another mysterious case

Although intriguing to the point that, to this day, it is a topic discussed in every port in the world, the disappearance of the crew of the Mary Celeste was not the only case of its kind in history – but, simply, the most famous of them all, made a kind of Titanic of maritime mysteries.

In that same era, other cases occurred.

Nearly half a century after the Mary Celeste, another large American ship appeared adrift off the coast of North Carolina, also with no one on board.

Image: Smithsonian

It was the cargo schooner Carroll A. Deering, which, in February 1921, returned from a trip to Brazil, also with ten crew on board, who were never found.

The case yielded a detailed investigation, which even involved FBI agents, but it also ended up with only hypotheses, however, one of them being the most likely: that of a riot, for a sordid reason — click here to learn about this other case and know what may have caused the disappearance of everyone on board.

In the case of the American schooner, there was, at least, a consensus on what might have happened.

Image: Reproduction