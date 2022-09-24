With no space in Alagoas, Wallace leaves CRB and returns to Fluminense | football

Wallace’s stint at CRB took less than expected. With no space in the squad, the steering wheel looked for the regatiana board and asked for dismissal. He was on loan from Fluminense and even returned to Rio de Janeiro. President Mário Marroquim detailed how the 21-year-old player left.

– He was not being used much and he came to us showing interest in returning to Fluminense. We consulted the coaching staff, who did not object to his departure, as we have other players in the same position. We also consulted Fluminense and agreed on the end of the player’s bond.

The information about Wallace’s return to Fluminense was released by “Jornal Extra” and confirmed by ge, who found that the termination of the contract with the CRB was signed this Friday. The midfielder has already re-introduced himself to Fluminense and will be training with the Tricolor under-23 squad until the end of the year, since he cannot be registered in the Brazilian Championship.

After prominence in Copinha, Wallace was loaned to CRB with the idea of ​​winning shooting in the professional, but ended up playing only 14 games without any goal. His last match was on August 4, in the 1-1 draw with Ponte Preta at the Rei Pelé Stadium, and he was only related again against Grêmio, but he did not leave the bench. He also lost space after the hiring of Juninho Valora, ex-América-MG, who arrived in August and soon became the team’s starter.

