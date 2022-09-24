With the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, how much should a CDB pay for its return to be twice that of inflation?

Those who invest in fixed income are smiling for nothing. Two movements happening simultaneously at the moment are benefiting this asset class.

On the one hand, the Selic rate stopped at 13.75% per year at the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this Wednesday (21) – and the statement issued together with the announcement of the decision reinforced the idea. that Brazil will have high interest rates for longer.

On the other hand, the outlook for inflation in the next 12 months is falling, according to economists’ projections, and below the accumulated level above double digits seen until a few months ago.

Added together, the two factors help to increase the so-called “real gain” obtained by investors, which represents the profitability above inflation of a financial investment. The good news is that the outlook should remain favorable for those who want to maintain a good return without risking too much.

Following the Selic rate, the CDI rate (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) – a reference indicator for fixed income investments – has recorded increasingly higher returns. The consequence is that it is becoming easier to obtain good levels of “real gain” even when the percentage of CDI offered as remuneration on an investment is a little lower.

A simulation carried out by Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor, demonstrates that a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) that offers from 79% of the CDI is already capable of delivering a return equal to twice the inflation projected for the next 12 months. The calculations take into account gross profitability, that is, without Income Tax (IR) discount.

For the simulation, a projection for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of 5.30% in the next 12 months was taken into account. Therefore, twice the inflation would be something around 10.60%. Then, the calculation was made of what would be the required percentage of CDI that an investment would have to offer to earn twice the inflation in the period.

If the same investment had been made 12 months ago, the CDB would need to offer 168.90% of the CDI to deliver a return equivalent to twice that of inflation (which, in the period up to August, was 8.73%).

The numbers indicate that if the investor now acquires a CDB that delivers 100% of the CDI – minimum return that experts suggest investors look for – he should receive more than twice the value of inflation if he maintained the investment for a year. If investors wanted to earn triple inflation, they would need to look for securities that offered at least 118.57% of the CDI.

See simulation details in the table below:

Source: Anbima and Michael Viriato. Data from 09/21/22. The calculated returns are gross and have been annualized.

Viriato’s simulation starts from some premises. The curves projected for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and for the DI rate calculated by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) were considered. Data were collected on Wednesday (21).

The calculations are by Viriato and do not deduct the Income Tax (IR) that would be charged if the investor carried the investment for one year.

This Thursday (22), for example, it was possible to find CDBs maturing in one year with gross returns of up to 120.56% of the CDI. The numbers are part of a survey of the InfoMoney with data from the Yubb platform (which compiles information from several brokers). The product with the highest rate was issued by BRK Financeira, which has no credit risk rating (rating).

Changes in the IPCA

The data obtained in the survey are the result of lower revisions for 2023 inflation. According to the latest Focus Report, released this week, economists’ estimate for the IPCA was 5.01%, lower than the 5.33% recorded a year ago. month before.

In a report released earlier this month, XP’s macroeconomics team reinforced that the downward adjustments in forecasts for next year’s inflation are a consequence of lower inflationary inertia.

This is because the projections for this year’s inflation are also undergoing changes, driven largely by ICMS exemptions on fuel and other items considered essential, in addition to the expectation of decompression in food prices. Focus projections for 2022, for example, are now at 6%, against 6.82% recorded four weeks ago.

“The lower inflation in 2022 exerts less pressure on readjustments of managed goods, such as health insurance, medicines, water, sewage and electricity, depending on each sectorial rule, as well as a lower inertia in free prices”, highlighted the analysts of the XP in document.

How was it in the past?

Although the trend now is for the “full” CDI return to be able to more easily exceed inflation, given the downward revisions, this was not always the case.

A study carried out by Viriato shows that, taking into account the inflation of the last 12 months until August, which reached 8.73%, it would be necessary to find a security that offered 168.90% of the CDI to obtain a return twice as high as the inflation recorded in the period.

The situation is even worse when using the two-year inflation, which reached 9.20% on average. In the same period, the CDI increased by 6.60%, on average. Thus, to get twice the inflation, a CDB would have to offer 287.89% of the CDI. “In the past, twice the inflation was much more than the CDI”, observes the strategist at Casa do Investidor. This is because the CDI was not very high and inflation, at times, was quite pressured and quite high.

What percentage of the CDI was equivalent to twice the IPCA in recent years? Past years IPCA CDI Percentage of CDI needed to earn twice as much inflation 1 year 8.73% 10.33% 168.90% 2 years 9.20% 6.60% 278.89% 3 years 6.90% 5.58% 247.50% 5 years 5.65% 5.93% 190.61%

Source: Michael Viriato. The returns are average, annual and do not consider the Income Tax discount, that is, they are gross.

