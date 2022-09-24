Without a bra, Paolla Oliveira leaves her blouse open and stops everything with beauty: ”Perfection”

Actress Paolla Oliveira changed her profile picture on social media and left her followers drooling over her beauty

Paola Oliveira (40) gave a beauty show by updating her profile picture on social networks this Friday, the 23rd. The actress shared the record in her feed and left her followers drooling.

Without a bra, the artist posed with an open shirt and showed a shy smile for the lenses of Fe Pinheiro. “#NewProfilePhoto”she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Owner of a unique beauty, Pat de face and courage showed off the production for the photo shoot and drew rave reviews from fans.

“Each month surpassing the beauty queue”said one netizen; “Perfect as always”declared another; “Wonderful, perfect, beautiful…”fired a third; “You abuse being pretty”commented one more.

PAOLLA OLIVEIRA REMEMBER CARNIVAL BY CONGRATULATING GRANDE RIO

Paolla Oliveira (40) took advantage of the TBT atmosphere and recalled some of the times she paraded at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. The actress celebrated the 34th anniversary of the Rio Grande do Sul samba school, of which she is the Queen of Drums, and this year she paraded alongside ex-BBBs.

“It’s been 34 years of Grande Rio. It’s not just 34 years of Carnival. It’s been 34 years of community, Duque de Caxias, people, rehearsals, actions and Carnival. Grande Rio saw more than what is seen on the avenue and on TV”, Paolla began writing in the caption of the post made on her Instagram.

