Women’s football wins spotlight in final

The final between Corinthians and Internacional put women’s football back in the spotlight. With packed stadiums and excited fans, the return game of the women’s Brasileirão decision, which takes place today (24), at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena, promises a show on and off the four lines.

On the field, the traditional Corinthians tries the third consecutive national championship, with the right to classification – with a rout – over rival Palmeiras in the semifinals. Internacional, the newest favorite of the Colorado fans, is looking for the unprecedented title after eliminating São Paulo and drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

And the promise is a full stadium. In the first match, 36,330 people were present at the Beira-Rio stadium, registering the largest attendance in the history of women’s football in Brazil. The record, however, will be short-lived, as Corinthians announced yesterday (23) that 39,900 tickets have already been sold for the second game of the final.

“Yes, we want the stadium to be full. It doesn’t matter if it’s for or against. I’ve always fought for that, my dream as an athlete is to see the stadium full. Is it against? Yes. But I want it to be, because this values ​​the sport, each one of us. For us it is very special. The group is serene, calm, but very focused. For us, it is the realization of a dream and we are very aware that we are building a beautiful history at the club” , said Bruna Benites, player of Internacional.

“Football, in general, is also investing in women. I have no doubt that this is the trend. Brazil is a country with great clubs, which are already opening the doors to women’s football, with the structure to work. The investment is increasing and we are very happy with it. The scenario has changed, yes, and changed for the better”, added coach Arthur Elias, from Corinthians.

Big screen informs the largest audience in the history of women’s football in Brazil Image: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF

In addition to the high demand for tickets, the clubs prepared actions to publicize the decision of the women’s Brasileirão. Corinthians, for example, put players from the men’s team to “summon” the crowd.

In addition, Alvinegro will have a master sponsor especially for this afternoon’s match. The club announced the agreement with Buscofem Hot in a press conference held yesterday with coaches and players from both clubs.

Up with the CBF

Women’s football is also on the rise within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which will pay R$1 million in prize money to the winning team and half of that to the runner-up. The amount is five times higher than last year, but still well below what the men’s tournament pays (the champion team among men earns R$ 33 million).

“Our priority is to increasingly strengthen women’s football. In addition to funding the entire national competition, the CBF makes a point of giving this record award”, said President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

on open TV

Another positive point for women’s football is on the small screens. The second game of the final will be broadcast on open TV, on Bandeirantes. Sportv shows the decision on closed TV and Eleven Sports is responsible for the exhibition on the internet.

In addition, women’s football won a fixed program on ESPN’s schedule, “Mina de Passe”, which airs every Friday at 9 pm (GMT). For women in football, the sky is the limit.