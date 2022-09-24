“Worth the investment”; Barros does not sleep on point and agrees to renew midfielder

The midfielder has been very well evaluated by the board and coaching staff since he arrived at the Club

Palmeiras has everything to win its third title of the season: the Brasileirão. For that, just win 9 of the last 11 games in the competition to lift the most coveted trophy in the country on November 13th.. While Abel Ferreira and the cast work day by day to achieve the goal, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros streamline planning for the 2023 season.

After hiring Bruno Tabata to replace Gustavo Scarpa, who will leave the team after the end of the Brasileirão to play for Nottingham Forest, in England, and having turned down an offer from Qatar for the striker, the duo, this Friday (23), took another important step to assemble the cast for the next season: the renewal of the steering wheel Jailson.

According to the Uol Esporte reporting team, Abel Ferreira and his entire coaching staff understand that the player is very important to the squad because he is a versatile athlete and, therefore, can act as a defender, first and second defensive midfielder. Now, the professional’s bond with Verdão will run until December 2023.

Jailson arrived at the club at the beginning of the season and had a good Recopa Sul-Americana, in addition to being important in the first phase of the Paulista Championship. However, at the end of the state competition, the midfielder tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during practice and subsequently underwent surgery. The trend is for the athlete to be available to the coaching staff already in the pre-season, which will be held in January.

Jailson would be very important if he were available for the duel next Wednesday (28), against Atlético Mineiro, at Mineirão. For the flywheel sector, at this time, Abel has only Fabinho, from the base, and Atuesta for the position, since Danilo, who was sent off against Santos, Zé Rafael and Gabriel Menino are suspended for having taken the 3rd yellow card.